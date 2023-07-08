"We've made an offer" - Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Devin Haney for massive fight

Eddie Hearn wants Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis next.

'The Dream' is fresh off his controversial win over Vasily Lomachenko in May. In that outing, the two lightweights put on a show, going back and forth for all 12 rounds. Nonetheless, the champion retained his title by unanimous decision.

Following the victory, there were many calls for a rematch, due to the close nature of the contest. Many fans felt that the Ukranian deserved the win, and Lomachenko even appealed the result. The decision wasn't overturned.

After the fight itself, Devin Haney had a face-off with Shakur Stevenson in the center of the ring. While the two seemed to have a potential clash on the books for this year, talks have seemingly fallen apart. 'Sugar' admitted that he rejected the first offer from Haney, and later called out Lomachenko.

With the champion's next fight now likely off the table, Eddie Hearn is ready to swoop in. In a recent interview with IFL TV, the head of Matchroom revealed that he sent Haney's team a contract for a fight with Regis Prograis.

In the interview, he revealed:

"We've made an offer to Devin and Bill Haney. I think we're close on that fight. I spoke to Devin tonight, I'm seeing him in Los Angeles this week... Devin wants that fight with Regis Prograis, it's a massive fight for DAZN."

Devin Haney discusses plans to be a two-weight champion

Devin Haney recently hinted that he was looking at a move to 140.

Currently the unified champion at lightweight, 'The Dream' has plenty of options. He can pursue a rematch with Vasily Lomachenko, although that remains a longshot. He can try and arrange for a fight with Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, or more.

However, since his latest win, the champion has instead hinted that he might not fight next at lightweight at all. Given Eddie Hearn's recent comments about a fight with Regis Prograis, it seems that a 140-pound move is in the cards. 'Rougarou' currently holds WBC gold at super lightweight.

In a recent interview with The Danza Project, Devin Haney revealed plans to try and attempt to become a two-time undisputed champion. He stated:

“For sure, I definitely want to be two-time undisputed... I’m open to fighting at 135 again, I’m open to fighting at 140 – it all just gotta make sense for me. I don’t mean just money, it’s got to make sense for my career, my deal structure... It can go any way. Whatever way I really want it to go, it can go."

Poll : 0 votes