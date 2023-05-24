Will Devin Haney's win over Vasiliy Lomachenko be overturned? Ukrainian's manager files an appeal

Just days after Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, the Ukranian's manager submitted an appeal.

'The Dream' and 'Loma' headlined an ESPN pay-per-view over the weekend in Las Vegas. The lightweight title bout was highly anticipated, as they had bad blood heading into the event. At the weigh-ins, Haney even shoved the former champion.

That bad blood showed on fight night as the two put on an excellent slugfest. The two went back and forth, with many fans and fighters feeling that Lomachenko did much of the better work. However, at the conclusion of the 12-round contest, it was Haney who earned the win by unanimous decision.

In the aftermath of the bout, Devin Haney and the judges have come under heavy fire. While few would dispute that the fight was close, many believed that Vasiliy Lomacheno deserved the win. Scorecards after the bout showing judges scoring rounds for Haney, where he clearly lost, quickly generated anger as well.

Due to all this, the Ukrainian's manager Egis Klimas has submitted an appeal to the Nevada State Athletic Commission asking to overturn the result. Furthermore, Lomachenko's representation has sent letters to the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO to help make the rematch.

However, if you know anything about the history of boxing, this is a long shot. While few would argue that Lomachenko didn't have a claim to win, it's rare to see a decision overturned, no matter how poor it is.

See the news about the appeal below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Vasyl Lomachenko's manager Egis Klimas has now sent letters to the WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO insisting that they will appeal the Devin Haney defeat and asking that they are made mandatory for all four of Haney's lightweight world titles to try and force a rematch.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Will the rematch happen?

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko 2 could happen, but it won't be soon.

Following the loss, 'Loma' headed back to his dressing room. There, a video was released showing the former champion shockingly crying. While it's more than okay to have emotions, seeing the ordinarily stoic figure react like that is rare.

However, it's understandable why. Considering Lomachenko's age and the division he competes in, many figured that Saturday's fight would be the last title shot of his career. While that thought process has changed with the performance he put in, it still doesn't mean he'll get a title shot.

Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson appear to be on a collision course. Following the fight on Saturday, the latter even entered the ring to tease the lightweight clash. Considering Haney's and Stevenson's reputations as two of the best young stars in the game, a fight between them makes sense next.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Devin Haney told Shakur Stevenson, "I'm number one," as he left the ring after his win over Vasyl Lomachenko and Shakur replied, "For now."



[ @TRBoxing] Devin Haney told Shakur Stevenson, "I'm number one," as he left the ring after his win over Vasyl Lomachenko and Shakur replied, "For now."@TRBoxing] ‼️ Devin Haney told Shakur Stevenson, "I'm number one," as he left the ring after his win over Vasyl Lomachenko and Shakur replied, "For now."[🎥 @TRBoxing] https://t.co/8Y0aYgfVFv

