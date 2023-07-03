Why did Shakur Stevenson reject a fight with Devin Haney? Here's the latest update

Shakur Stevenson has explained why he's turned down a fight against Devin Haney.

'Sugar' has been out of the ring since an April clash with Shuichiro Yoshino. The fight was Stevenson's first at lightweight, and he easily dominated. He scored a sixth-round knockout win, moving one step close to a bout with 'The Dream.'

For his part, Haney scored a controversial decision win over Vasily Lomachenko earlier this summer. Following the win, the unified lightweight champion had a face-off with Stevenson in the middle of the ring. The two teased that they would clash next in a battle of the two biggest young stars in boxing.

Sadly, the contest now seems in danger. In a series of tweets last night, Shakur Stevenson revealed that he turned down a fight against Devin Haney. However, it has nothing to do with fear of his foe, injury issues, or anything.

Instead, it has to do with financial demands, which is unsurprising considering the sport. On Twitter, Stevenson revealed that Haney and his team offered him a 25/75 revenue split. The former super featherweight champion opined that's not enough for him, and he deserves a larger share of profits.

However, Stevenson did state that while he turned this offer down, he was not shutting down the fight completely. Nonetheless, he hasn't heard back from Haney's team since the initial rejection.

See Stevenson's tweets about the fight below:

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson twitter.com/tdhbxg/status/… TDHBXG @TDHBXG I been told yall about this dude. Yall said I was a hater A contender that believes he should A side a sitting undisputed championI been told yall about this dude. Yall said I was a hater A contender that believes he should A side a sitting undisputed champion 😂 I been told yall about this dude. Yall said I was a hater https://t.co/HCA7eAjnkk Get off my 🥜’s I don’t think I’m the A side I just know my worth and 25% ain’t it and I didn’t turn the fight down either that’s was supposedly be the first offer haven’t heard nun else since Get off my 🥜’s I don’t think I’m the A side I just know my worth and 25% ain’t it and I didn’t turn the fight down either that’s was supposedly be the first offer haven’t heard nun else since 😴 twitter.com/tdhbxg/status/…

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson Nah I’m not gone take 25% but u knew that already Lil bruh be realistic Nah I’m not gone take 25% but u knew that already Lil bruh be realistic 😴

J Prince discusses Shakur Stevenson vs. Devin Haney

Shakur Stevenson's manager, J Prince, has shed light on the talks between the two stars.

In a recent interview with Fight Hype, the manager discussed the potential lightweight showdown. There, he admitted that Stevenson badly wants to fight 'The Dream' next, and making that contest is his current goal.

However, in the interview, Prince added that it's possible that the champion could price himself out of the fight. Given Stevenson's comments about the potential revenue split, it seems that money is quickly becoming an issue in talks between the two camps.

In the interview, the manager stated:

“Oh yeah, no question mark – we want that fight. We are available, ready, and waiting. The only way that fight don’t happen is if they don’t want it. When a person don’t want to fight, there’s a lot of ways of saying they don’t want it. One of the best ways is they overbid themselves. Just know we ready and waiting.”

