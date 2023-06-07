Is Devin Haney signing with Top Rank? Bob Arum reveals three potential fights for a return

Bob Arum plans to offer Devin Haney three massive fights, if he signs with Top Rank.

'The Dream' is fresh off his return against Vasily Lomachenko in May. In that outing, Haney and 'Loma' traded shots for 12 entertaining rounds. However, many felt that the Ukranian did much of the better work in the contest.

Nonetheless, the unified lightweight champion retained the title by a controversial unanimous decision. Following the defeat, Lomachenko announced his plans to appeal the fight to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. However, a potential rematch is on the table, according to Bob Arum.

The win over Vasily Lomachenko, was the last fight on Devin Haney's contract with Top Rank. While Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing have already announced plans to extend an offer to the champion, Top Rank seemingly have three bouts in mind.

On the 3 KnockDown Rule podcast, Bob Arum revealed that he plans to offer Devin Haney three high-profile fights. Those three bouts include a rematch against Lomachenko, as well as a clash against Shakur Stevenson. Lastly, Arum also has his eye on the winner of Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez.

On the podcast, Arum stated:

"He’s a very intelligent guy, and we’ll discuss all the options that we at Top Rank can offer. Then he’ll have to weigh it against what every other promoter can offer and decide what they want to do next. We’ve enjoyed promoting Devin, and we hope it continues.”

Vasily Lomachenko downplays Devin Haney rematch

Despite Bob Arum's comments, Vasily Lomachenko doesn't believe a Devin Haney rematch will happen.

Their pay-per-view clash last month was one of the most exciting bouts in recent memory. The two went back and forth for the entire bout, with each landing big shots. To his credit, Lomachenko even rocked the champion in the tenth round.

However, it was instead 'The Dream' who got the nod by unanimous decision. Following the fight, there were naturally calls for a rematch. For his part, Lomachenko also called for the bout, even appealing the result of their May bout.

Nonetheless, Devin Haney hasn't shown interest in the rematch as of now. In an interview with ESNews, Vasily Lomachenko, gave an update on the potential second clash. There, he admitted:

“I think it never happens. I think it never happens because I think they are scared. I [don’t] think, I am sure. He is scared. He understands he [lost] the fight. His father understands what happened.”

Poll : 0 votes