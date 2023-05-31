Who will Devin Haney fight next? Eddie Hearn reveals likely next opponent 

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Devin Haney is eyeing a fight against Regis Prograis next.

'The Dream' is fresh off his title defense against Vasiliy Lomachenko earlier this month. In the build to the matchup, the two lightweight contenders went back and forth, with Haney even shoving 'Loma' in the final weigh-in prior to the event.

That heat led to a 12-round firefight between the two earlier this month in Las Vegas. Haney and Lomachenko went back and forth for 12 rounds, with many feeling the latter landed many of the better shots. However, the champion retained the gold by unanimous decision.

Due to the controversial result, many called for an instant rematch between the two. However, Devin Haney seemingly has a different plan in mind, as Eddie Hearn has revealed. On The DAZN Boxing Show, the head of Matchroom Boxing stated that the lightweight champion wants Regis Prograis next.

Sweet Pugilsm @DreamsR4Real999 #PrograisZepeda Regis Prograis becomes 2 time world super lightweight champion stopping Jose Zepeda in the 11th round.. #boxing Regis Prograis becomes 2 time world super lightweight champion stopping Jose Zepeda in the 11th round..#boxing #PrograisZepeda https://t.co/158zZgROv7

For his part, 'Rougarou' is coming off a knockout win over Jose Zepeda last November, winning the WBC light welterweight title in the process. That championship title now appeals to Haney, as the young star wants to add more to his collection.

See the news about Haney/Prograis below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has stated that Devin Haney has now identified Regis Prograis as the fight he wants next for Prograis' WBC super-lightweight world title. Haney called Hearn to discuss this last week, and Hearn has now said: “I believe we can make that happen.” [ @DAZNBoxing Show] Eddie Hearn has stated that Devin Haney has now identified Regis Prograis as the fight he wants next for Prograis' WBC super-lightweight world title. Haney called Hearn to discuss this last week, and Hearn has now said: “I believe we can make that happen.” [@DAZNBoxing Show] https://t.co/x2C7fqV4oP

Regis Prograis believes he would 'hurt' Devin Haney in a potential fight

Regis Prograis believes a fight against Devin Haney wouldn't go well for 'The Dream'.

'Rougarou' might not have as high of a profile as the lightweight champion, but he's still one of the best on the planet. Prograis has stepped in the ring with names such as Josh Taylor, Julius Indongo, Ivan Redkach, and more.

Nonetheless, he finally won WBC light welterweight championship gold with a knockout last year. As Regis Prograis put in an interview with Mill City Boxing, he's not willing to let that title up yet. There, he discussed a potential bout against Haney.

In the interview, the light welterweight made it clear that he doesn't believe Haney has much of a great chance of moving up. Prograis stated:

"I love that fight, bro. Like if he, if he fought me like he fought 'Loma', I think I stop him. I honestly think I stop him. The left hands he was getting hit with, the jabs he was getting hit with. Bro, 'Loma' is a 130-pounder... I've been at 140 my whole career. So him coming up, I think I would stop him. I really feel like I would not just stop him, but hurt him."

See his comments below:

