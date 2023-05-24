How much was Devin Haney fined for shoving Vasiliy Lomachenko at weigh-ins? Here's the latest update

Devin Haney was fined $400,000 for shoving Vasiliy Lomachenko at Friday's weigh-ins.
Over the weekend, 'The Dream' and 'Loma' headlined an ESPN pay-per-view card. However, the bout nearly didn't make it to fight day, as they had a lot of bad blood heading in. For his part, Haney stated that the Ukranain was a dirty fighter, causing a split between the two.
However, it didn't look that way on weigh-in day for that talk of a dirty fighter. During the weigh-ins last Friday, Haney and Lomachenko successfully made weight. They then promptly went face to face, which is customary for any combat sports weigh-in.
However, during the face-off, Devin Haney suddenly shoved Vasiliy Lomachenko, sending him across the cage. While a shove doesn't appear massive on paper, they have resulted in cancelations previously. Notably, Drakkar Klose suffered a concision and whiplash in the UFC after being shoved by Jeremy Stephens.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission has decided to make an example of the lightweight champion. On Twitter, Haney slammed Lomachenko as a sore loser and the commission for taking $400,000 of his fight purse thanks to the shove.
See Haney's tweet about the shove and fine below:
Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Who won?
Just like the weigh-ins, Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko ended in controversy.
'The Dream' and 'Loma' fought like there was bad blood on Saturday night and put on a show. The two lightweights went back and forth for 12 rounds, with many fans believing that the Ukranian did much of the better work over the bout.
However, it wasn't enough, as Devin Haney retained the gold by unanimous decision. Following the win, he exchanged words with another young star, Shakur Stevenson. The Olympian has eyed a bout with the champion for a while now.
However, there was less talk of the two young stars and more discussion of the decision. While few would argue that Haney had a solid case for a decision victory, many felt Lomachenko deserved the win instead. Names such as Oscar De La Hoya have recently come to the former champion's defense over the controversial decision.
Earlier this week, Vasiliy Lomachenko filed an appeal with the Nevada State Athletic Commission to overturn the result. Furthermore, his management sent letters to multiple sanctioning bodies, calling for a rematch.
That said, given the lightweight champion's comments, he doesn't sound enthusiastic about giving Lomachenko that shot.