Devin Haney receives partial pardon; fine for weigh-in incident with Vasiliy Lomachenko slashed

Devin Haney has received a partial pardon for shoving Vasiliy Lomachenko last month.

'The Dream' and 'Loma' faced off last month in the main event of an ESPN pay-per-view card. The bout was a highly-anticipated fight, as both men talked a lot of trash in the build to the event. For his part, the champion accused the challenger of being a dirty fighter.

Then at weigh-ins, Haney's temper seemingly got out of hand. During the final face-off, the champion shoved Lomachenko unprompted, sending him across the cage. Given the action, he was quickly fined, and the commission held $400,000 of his purse for the infraction.

In the main event, Devin Haney scored a unanimous decision win to retain the gold. The fight itself was very close, with many swing rounds, and many feeling the Ukrainian deserved the nod. Lomachenko later filed an appeal to overturn the result, but that's unlikely to lead anywhere.

With the win secured, the champion can also now count on a massive chunk of his purse being returned as well. As first reported by Michael Benson of TalkSport, Haney's fine has been massively reduced. While his fine was initially $400,000, it's since been reduced to $25,000.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Devin Haney has been fined $25,000 by the Nevada Commission for shoving Vasyl Lomachenko at their weigh-in. The commission initially held 10% ($400,000) of Haney's listed purse, but $375,000 of that will now be returned to him. Devin Haney has been fined $25,000 by the Nevada Commission for shoving Vasyl Lomachenko at their weigh-in. The commission initially held 10% ($400,000) of Haney's listed purse, but $375,000 of that will now be returned to him.

Devin Haney's father slams Regis Prograis ahead of potential fight

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis are seemingly on a collision course.

'Rougarou' returned to the ring over the weekend, facing Danielito Zorrilla. In the lead to the fight, Prograis has been becoming more of a star, having scored multiple knockout wins in recent ring appearances.

Nonetheless, the WBC light welterweight champion retained his title on Saturday night, but not in the fashion he expected. Prograis ultimately struggled massively in the contest, with a massive knockdown in the third ultimately leading to an edged decision win.

#PrograisZorrilla Regis Prograis punches through Danielito Zorrilla and knocks him down Regis Prograis punches through Danielito Zorrilla and knocks him down 💥#PrograisZorrilla https://t.co/5B5r7oz5KN

Bill Haney, Devin Haney's father, was in attendance over the weekend in New Orleans. Following his split-decision win on Saturday night, Regis Prograis actually called to face the champion. His father seems to be in favor of the fight, as he revealed in an interview with Fight Hub TV.

There, Bill Haney stated:

"We'll look to talk to Eddie [Hearn] and the rest of the team about making a future fight with this guy... There's a warrant for Mr. Regis Prograis, there's a warrant out for Mr. Regis Prograis. I'm just making the announcement, and I'm sure Devin will be serving it soon."

