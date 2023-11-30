Here's why Devin Haney is set to vacate all his four titles ahead of Regis Prograis bout 

Ahead of his high-profile super lightweight debut against Regis Prograis, Devin Haney will be vacating all of his lightweight championship belts.

Prograis is currently the WBC Super Lightweight champion, and Haney will be challenging him to be the division's next champion. Currently, Haney is a major betting favorite to do so.

Haney recently disclosed to ESPN the reason why he is choosing to leave all of his belts behind. Haney claimed that he was 'done' with the lightweight division and was ready to move on. Therefore, he vacated the belts because he had no intention of ever competing in the division again.

In an interview with ESPN boxing reporter Mike Coppinger, Devin Haney said:

"I did everything at 135 that I could... I've outgrown the division, so now I make my quest to 140 to become a two-division champion."

Haney also stated that the only interesting fight left for him was with Gervonta Davis but claimed that the Baltimore native 'showed no interest.'

Should he defeat Prograis, Haney also expressed a desire to move up even further. Haney told Coppinger he desires to become a three-division champion, even if he only has one fight at 140 pounds.

What will happen with Devin Haney's former belts?

Just over a week before Devin Haney's upcoming fight, it is unclear what will happen with three of his former lightweight belts.

Although the WBC lightweight champion has already been identified as Shakur Stevenson, the WBA lightweight champion could also be identified soon. Gervonta Davis will likely be either promoted to champion or fight for the title as the organization's 'regular' champion.

Haney most recently improved his record to 30-0 with a somewhat controversial decision over former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. The 25-year-old also made headlines in the MMA world due to a brief social media exchange with UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.