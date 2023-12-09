WATCH: Gervonta Davis mocks rocked partner in electric sparring session

Gervonta Davis is staying ready ahead of his next fight, and that includes some wild sparring sessions.

'Tank' is currently stuck on the sidelines, awaiting his next fight. In April, Davis scored the biggest win of his career, scoring a seventh-round TKO over Ryan Garcia. That bout with 'KingRy' reportedly drew over 1 million pay-per-view buys.

That led to many proclaiming that Davis was the face of boxing. However, a brief jail stint and instability with Premier Boxing Champions has forced him on the sidelines. As of now, he's expected to return to the ring in early 2024.

Nonetheless, if sparring is any indication, Gervonta Davis' next fight should be a wild one. Earlier this week, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion was livestreaming on Instagram. During the stream, he had a wild sparring session.

Normally, sparring sessions are done to work more on technique and aren't at the same speed as a normal fight. Seemingly, that wasn't the case here. In the live stream, Davis absolutely battered his sparring partner.

At one point, he knocked the taller boxer into the ropes and nearly out of the ring. Davis seemingly decided to poke fun at the sparring partner. He quickly exited the ropes before jumping back in the ring and going back on the attack.

See the video below:

Expand Tweet

Are there any details about Gervonta Davis' next fight?

Gervonta Davis' next fight is currently expected in March.

As previously mentioned, 'Tank' has had his career disrupted due to instability with Premier Boxing Champions. Earlier this year, Showtime suddenly announced that combat sports would no longer air on the network.

For MMA fans, the announcement wasn't surprising, and Belaltor was quickly sold to the PFL. However, for boxing fans, there's been much more uncertainty. Al Haymon's PBC hosts an incredible roster of boxers, including names such as Canelo Alvarez and 'Tank'.

However, fans got some clarity earlier this week. Amazon Prime has reportedly signed a deal with PBC that will include multiple events starting in 2024. Some of those events will be free to watch with a subscription, while others will be on pay-per-view.

Gervonta Davis is expected to headline that first Amazon Prime pay-per-view, slated for March. As of now, 'Tank' is yet to have an opponent announced for his return. However, he has been linked to a potential rematch with Isaac Cruz.

Expand Tweet

In their first fight in December 2021, Davis emerged with a unanimous decision. However, 'Pitbull' gave him a tough fight, leading to interest in a potential rematch.