"He is truly" - Mike Tyson praises Gervonta Davis as the face of boxing

Mike Tyson believes Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia has positioned 'Tank' as the face of the sport.

The event went down last month in Las Vegas, with the two stars headlining a Showtime pay-per-view event. The clash has been years in the making, as they were been bitter rivals for the last few years.

As far as the fight itself went, it was domination by the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion. Davis scored an early knockdown in round two, ultimately closing the show with a body shot in the seventh. The victory was by far the biggest of his career.

Following the victory, Gervonta Davis was interviewed in the ring. There, he was asked if he was the face of boxing, shades of when Floyd Mayweather anointed him as such years ago. In response, 'Tank' answered absolutely.

It seems that the great Mike Tyson would be in agreement with him as well. In a recent interview with Forbes, 'Iron Mike' praised Davis, stating:

“He is truly right, he is the face of boxing. But that’s because Ryan Garcia is the draw. And that makes [Garcia] the face of boxing because of the amount of people that he fills in an arena.

"Since that fight, Ryan Garcia fans will turn into Tank’s fans, and [Davis] is going to have the biggest drawing power, I believe. Ryan brought those people out, and normally when the draw gets beaten, like Ryan, when he gets beaten, the people that are his fans are now Tank’s fans.”

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Is Mike Tyson right?

Given Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia's record numbers, it's hard to argue with Mike Tyson.

The Showtime pay-per-view main event was years in the making, as the two stars had talked a lot of trash heading in. That talk and build helped propel the event to being one of the biggest in years.

Late last month, it was learned that Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia reportedly sold over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys. It's worth noting that even Canelo Alvarez hasn't been able to manage that feat in the United States consistently.

Furthermore, they did great in Las Vegas as well. The event reportedly generated over $20 million dollars, putting it in the top five of the city's entire history. Given its reputation as the combat sports capital of the world, that's a monumental accomplishment for Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Biggest Las Vegas gates (ticket sales):



Mayweather vs Pacquiao - $72.2million

Mayweather vs McGregor - $55.4million

Canelo vs Golovkin I - $27.1million

Canelo vs Golovkin II - $23.5million

Davis vs Garcia - $22.8million

Mayweather vs Canelo - $20million Biggest Las Vegas gates (ticket sales):Mayweather vs Pacquiao - $72.2millionMayweather vs McGregor - $55.4millionCanelo vs Golovkin I - $27.1millionCanelo vs Golovkin II - $23.5millionDavis vs Garcia - $22.8millionMayweather vs Canelo - $20million 📋 Biggest Las Vegas gates (ticket sales):1⃣ Mayweather vs Pacquiao - $72.2million2⃣ Mayweather vs McGregor - $55.4million3⃣ Canelo vs Golovkin I - $27.1million4⃣ Canelo vs Golovkin II - $23.5million5⃣ Davis vs Garcia - $22.8million6⃣ Mayweather vs Canelo - $20million

