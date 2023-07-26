Who will Gervonta Davis fight next? Showtime's Steven Espinoza reveals possible rematch

Steven Espinoza has revealed that Gervonta Davis could return to a surprising rematch.

'Tank' has been out of the ring since his clash with Ryan Garcia in April. The bout was hyped as one of the biggest in years, and it lived up to the hype. The pay-per-view clash generated 1.2 million buys, as well as millions at the gate.

However, in terms of the fight itself, it was mostly one-way traffic. 'KingRy' came out firing early, but had his momentum stopped in the second round with a huge knockdown. While Garcia fought on, Davis closed the show in the seventh with a body shot.

Following the victory, Gervonta Davis was linked to fights with Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson. However, his time to celebrate was short-lived, as he quickly violated the terms of his parole and headed to jail. Earlier this month, 'Tank' was released after finishing out his sentence.

According to Showtime's Stephen Espinoza, Gervonta Davis could instead return for a rematch with Isaac Cruz. 'Pitbull' is currently slated to return on Saturday against Giovanni Cabrera. Previously, Cruz suffered a decision loss to Davis in December 2021.

In a recent interview with FightHype, Espinoza revealed:

“I think [the rematch] is an option. Neither one of those guys was completely satisfied with how the first fight went. Isaac believes he had a missed opportunity, Tank was hampered by the hand. I’d love to see that fight again.”

Stephen Espinoza reveals Gervonta Davis return target

In the interview, Showtime's Stephen Espinoza revealed that Gervonta Davis is set to return later this year.

'Tank' last fought in April, but has had a complicated history since then. Davis has famously had legal issues, and once again he got into trouble after his win over Garcia, heading to jail.

Nonetheless, according to Stephen Espinoza, now free, the champion is ready to fight. In the interview with FightHype, he added that Gervonta Davis has informed him that he would like to return by the end of 2023.

While his opponent isn't known, it seems that fans will see 'Tank' later this year. In the interview, Espinoza revealed:

“Tank would love to [fight again in 2023], and he’s pretty adamant. He’s got a little community service to take care of. If he can get back to fighting shape and all the details, then certainly the end of this year or early next year is very possible."