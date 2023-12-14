Conor Benn calls out Devin Haney amid Gervonta Davis feud

After having his bout with Chris Eubank Jr. fall through, Conor Benn's next fight is up in the air.

'The Destroyer' returned to the ring after a year layoff to score a decision win over Rodolfo Orozco in September. That victory came amid his conflict with the British Boxing Board of Control. The two's feud started last Fall after Benn failed a drug test.

As a result, the welterweight was forced out of a scheduled bout with Chris Eubank Jr. While Benn was cleared to return by a third-party drug testing firm, the board later appealed that decision. Later, they declined to sanction a bout between the rising boxer and 'Next Gen', slated for February.

As a result, Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is now off. Kalle Sauerland himself made the announcement earlier today, stating that the middleweight would instead look at other options. As a result, Benn himself is looking at other options.

On social media, Benn involved himself in an online back-and-forth between Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis. 'The Dream' is fresh off his win over Regis Prograis over the weekend and is down to face 'Tank' next.

However, Benn believes that they should fight first, with the winner facing Davis instead. It's unknown if his comments will have much impact, but the welterweight made the pitch on social media anyway.

Could Conor Benn's next fight really be against Devin Haney?

Unfortunately for Conor Benn, Devin Haney has a lot of options right now.

'The Dream' entered his return opposite Regis Prograis this month in a make-or-break situation. He vacated his lightweight titles pre-fight, stating that he didn't believe a bout with Gervonta Davis would ever come together.

Furthermore, he called his shot pre-fight that he would move to welterweight with a win over 'Rougarou'. In the end, Haney dominated the champion, scoring an early knockdown and thoroughly outboxing the hard-hitting boxer across 12 rounds.

With that in mind, a fight between Conor Benn and Devin Haney makes a lot of sense. 'The Destroyer' is one of the bigger names at welterweight and has shown an interest in fighting in America full-time.

Unfortunately, he doesn't have a world title, which is largely why Haney wanted to move up in weight. Even then, the super lightweight champion has shown far more interest in facing Ryan Garcia as of late. In fact, their promoters have been seen meeting about the contest.

