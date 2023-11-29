Is Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn off after the BBBofC's announcement? Here's the latest news

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is still on the table, despite the BBBofC's announcement.

'Next Gen' and 'The Destroyer' have been in talks for the last few months to re-book their failed clash from last year. Benn infamously failed a drug test just days out from the contest, causing its cancelation.

Over a year later, the welterweight is still wrapped up in drama. Since his failed test, Benn has been feuding with the BBBofC, with the sanctioning body getting frustrated after he first attempted to evade his ban.

Ultimately, he began cooperating and was actually cleared to return to action by a third-party drug testing firm in September. He later defeated Rodolfo Orozco by decision, who also failed a drug test post-fight.

Following this, he began talks with Eubank Jr. once again. Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn was targeted for February 3rd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But, earlier today, the BBBofC announced that they wouldn't clear 'The Destroyer', and refused to sanction the catchweight bout.

That being said, the fight could still happen for early 2024. Obviously, they can hold the bout in a different country, but that's unlikely due to the British fanfare around the fight.

It is more than likely that Matchroom Boxing will search for alternate sanctioning bodies for the contest.

Who could sanction Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?

With the BBBofC's announcement, Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn will be sanctioned by someone else.

While the British Boxing Board of Control controls most of the sport in the U.K., there are still other options. It's worth noting that Eddie Hearn was open to the idea of an alternate sanctioning body working with them when the bout was canceled last year.

However, there are only a couple of major options. Famously, the Luxembourg Boxing Federation licensed David Haye and Derek Chisora for their high-profile heavyweight clash in 2012, after the boxers lost their license for a pre-fight brawl.

Furthermore, the Professional Boxing Association also sanctions fights in England. If the PBA sticks out, that's because they are largely used to license fighters to compete on KSI's Misfits Boxing. The sanctioning body has run into controversy for that exact reason.

Nonetheless, there are options for Matchroom despite Conor Benn's drug test situation. It remains to be seen whether he will fight Chris Eubank Jr. in early February in the U.K.