Conor Benn slams Chris Eubank Sr.'s 'mad' comments about his son

The build to Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. has taken a bit of a strange turn.

'The Destroyer' and 'Next Gen' are currently slated to face off sometime in 2024. The two were booked to clash last Fall, but due to a failed drug test by Benn, he was pulled from the bout. As a result, Eubank then had his two-fight series with Liam Smith.

The two are widely expected to fight next year, but Chris Eubank Sr. doesn't want to see it. Over the last few weeks, there have been multiple comments from the legendary boxer directed at his own son.

Expand Tweet

In fact, Sr. even opined that Conor Benn shouldn't fight Chris Eubank Jr., calling his son a "money man". Instead, the boxing legend proposed that 'The Destroyer' face Harlem Eubank instead. Also undefeated, the super lightweight is currently searching for a big fight as well.

The whole ordeal is a bit strange to Benn, but he doesn't like it. In a recent interview with iFL TV, the welterweight slammed Chris Eubank Sr. He stated:

“Of course I want Sr. there in Jr.’s corner. Whatever that is it needs to be sorted out. Whatever that is... But you can’t be taking food out of your other son’s mouth. That’s wrong. Or trying to, or pushing that agenda. You can't say that about your son man... It's just mad."

When will Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. take place?

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is currently expected on December 3 in the U.K.

This all-U.K. clash is about as easy to market as it gets, hence why it's been re-booked. While a big draw of the matchup is the rivalry between the boxer's fathers, due to the feud between 'Next Gen' and his father, it remains if he'll be there.

Nonetheless, the fight will still go ahead. Despite concerns that Benn's drug test failures would cause the bout to be held outside of England, that won't be the case.

Earlier this week, Eddie Hearn confirmed that the bout is nearly finalized. Speaking to ProBox, he revealed:

“I think Kalle [Sauerland] is in the process of getting through everything. We could sign on Monday but obviously need to be in a position with Kalle to move forward. Hopefully, it’s imminent. [It will be held in the ]UK, hopefully, January 27 or February 3. I think Spurs on February 3 is the one.”

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates