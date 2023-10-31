Chris Eubank Sr. explains why his son should 'never' fight Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr. should never fight Conor Benn, according to his father.

'Next Gen' is fresh off a win over Liam Smith earlier this year in their rematch. Famously, 'Beefy' scored a knockout win earlier this year over Eubank Jr., only getting the bout after 'The Destroyer' failed a drug test a few months prior.

However, Eubank Jr. took care of business with Smith in the rematch and called out Benn in his post-fight interview. To his credit, Eddie Hearn wasted no time in discussing the bout with the two boxers. Reportedly, the fight is being eyed for late December.

However, Chris Eubank Sr. doesn't want to see Conor Benn fight the middleweight. Speaking in an interview with Boxing Social, the legend stated that Chris Eubank Jr. weighs too much and that 'The Destroyer' should fight someone his own size.

Luckily, he also has a son, Harlem, who is currently holding an 18-0 record at welterweight. Speaking in a recent interview with Boxing Social, Eubank Jr. stated:

"You’re looking for a Eubank, Mr Nigel Benn, well now you have one. One that will not be boycotted, that’s why the [Chris Eubank Jr] fight never happened and will never happen. Harlem Eubank vs Conor Benn will happen and there is no reason why is shouldn’t. Now you have a proper Eubank to go up against, pick on someone your own size. 8lbs is the difference between the weight classes, so when you have a weight difference of 16lbs, it’s criminal and it should not be allowed and people should be told to stop their nonsense.”

Conor Benn open to 'flattening' both Eubank brothers

Conor Benn has wasted no time in responding to Chris Eubank Sr.

As of now, it seems that the comments made by the legend are coming a bit late. Eddie Hearn has stated as recently as this week that the bout is in the final stages of coming together for late December. Although, the fight hasn't been signed as of now.

While Conor Benn seems destined to face Chris Eubank Jr. later this year, he is down to face both brothers. On X, 'The Destroyer' responded to the legend's comments and made it clear that he's deadset on fighting 'Next Gen'.

However, he is also interested in facing Harlem Eubank in the future as well. Based on his comments on social media, it seems that Benn is down for two fights in one night.

