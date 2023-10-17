"He had no right" - Liam Smith's brother doesn't hold back harsh criticism over Chris Eubank Jr. loss

Stephen Smith believes Liam Smith shouldn't have been in there for his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

'Beefy' returned to the boxing ring in September, for his rematch with 'Next Gen'. In January, the two middleweight contenders faced off, with Smith scoring a highlight reel upset win. Eubank Jr. activated the rematch clause, however, forcing a second bout.

In the rematch, it was one-way traffic. Eubank Jr. easily battered Smith, who seemingly suffered an ankle injury early in the contest. He tried his best to fight on, but instead suffered a 10th-round stoppage loss, having been knocked down multiple times.

If it were up to Stephen, Liam Smith wouldn't have even been in the ring that night. Recently, Stephen was asked about his brothers' defeat. There, he made it clear that he shouldn't have been fighting, due to injuries he sustained in training.

Speaking to BetWay in the interview, he stated:

"He had no right fighting that night. Everyone saw him, he was in no position to fight after seeing what he did to Eubank first time around in good shape after a good camp and then going into this one he pulled out of the fight before with a back injury and we knew his weight had gone up after he wasn’t walking for three weeks... He’s very stubborn but he also worked really hard, and I saw what he went through to get there. In the long run looking back, he’ll wish he didn’t, but it was a case of make the date or deal with the consequences."

Liam Smith's brother comments on Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

It seems that Liam Smith's brother Stephen is unhappy about the booking of Chris Eubank Jr's next bout.

Following the rematch, there was brief talk of a trilogy between 'Beefy' and 'Next Gen'. However, Smith couldn't activate a rematch clause, such as Eubank Jr., which forced the second bout.

Instead, the former champion has decided to move on and re-book a fight with Conor Benn. 'The Destroyer' has recently made his return, after dealing with a year of controversy after failing a drug test.

Expand Tweet

In the interview with BetWay, Liam Smith's brother Stephen was asked about the planned bout. There, he stated:

"I don’t care, don’t really want to go into it. It’s embarrassing really, people go on about drugs tests – ‘did he fail, or didn’t he fail’? It should be black and white, and people should be able to know what’s gone on and what’s happened... Until it’s proven he’s guilty or innocent I don’t want to talk about it to be honest, I’d rather move on."