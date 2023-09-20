"I'm still winning" - Conor Benn sends message to 'haters' after shocking return announcement

Conor Benn has sent a message to his haters after today's announcement.

Earlier this morning, 'The Destroyer' finally had his return to the ring announced. Last year, Benn failed multiple drug tests for clomifene, blowing up a planned fight with Chris Eubank Jr. For the better part of 2023, he's attempted to prove his innocence.

To his credit, he was cleared by an independent National Anti-Doping panel in the U.K. last month. However, that doesn't mean that the saga is over with Benn and the British Boxing Board of Control. They quickly appealed his clearance, and the situation wasn't resolved.

However, given the clearance and appeal, there's a bit of a gray area in allowing Conor Benn to return. Earlier this morning, he was announced for a return in Miami, Florida, opposite Rodolfo Orozco. The two welterweights will face off on the undercard of Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda.

Earlier today, Benn also did an interview with Matchroom Boxing following the fight announcement. In the interview, the welterweight sent a message to his 'haters', stating:

“A lot of people prayed on my downfall, but they prayed to the wrong priest. Because I'm still winning. Clean hearts always win… As for the haters and all of them, I'm still here baby. The top boy still ain't going nowhere, period. That's it."

Eddie Hearn defends the return of Conor Benn

In a recent interview, Eddie Hearn explained the return of Conor Benn.

The head of Matchroom has attempted to secure the return of the British star basically from the moment he failed a drug test. Famously, Hearn attempted to book 'The Destroyer' vs. Manny Pacquiao in June, outside of the U.K.

However, after the BBBoC lobbied other commissions not to clear Benn, those plans fell through. That was probably a good thing, as it forced him back to talking with investigators. That led to his clearance from an independent British drug control board last month.

As of now, it remains to be seen if he will be able to box full-time, due to BBBoC's appeal. However, Eddie Hearn did discuss Conor Benn's return in an interview earlier today. Speaking to TalkSport, the promoter stated:

“So excited. I mean, obviously, it’s been 18 months now since he’s boxed... He’s cleared to box and that’s the reason he’s fighting this Saturday...we’re interested in seeing Conor Benn back in the ring, he’s gonna have this fight Saturday night in Orlando and then a massive fight himself in December.”