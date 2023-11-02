57-year-old Chris Eubank Sr. opens up on brother's "soul-destroying" death 

Chris Eubank has opened up on the passing of his brother Simon.

Last month, the brother of 'Simply the Best' passed away. Only 61 years old, Simon Eubank had been dealing with frontal lobe dementia. Having spent his final years at a care facility, it took a mental toll on the former boxer.

It also took a massive mental toll on his brother, Chris as well. Since his passing, the former world champion has largely been quiet. That was until a recent interview that he gave to The Sun earlier this week.

In the interview, Chris Eubank Sr. spoke publically for the first time since his brother's passing. There, the former boxer admitted that it badly affected him to see Simon in that state. For the last two years of his life, he was essentially trapped inside his own mind.

With such a disease, the former champion is happy that his brother is no longer suffering. In the interview shedding light on Simon's passing, Eubank stated:

"To see someone spasming all the time they’re awake for a year and a half is soul-destroying... There was a tremendous pressure for his family and I just think of what he would have had to manage, going through that and not being able to move in his own body... In many respects, it is mercy that he has left us. He is truly at rest now.”

Chris Eubank Sr. reveals efforts to improve brain health after Simon's passing

In the interview, Chris Eubank Sr. admitted that he wasn't afraid of the disease, but he was preparing for it.

The world of combat sports is a strange one. Fighters step into the ring or cage for glory and a paycheck, but not often do fans and even athletes think about the long-term consequences.

A big part of that is that they're not entirely known. Obviously, CTE is a large subject that is brought up. Furthermore, boxing legend Muhammad Ali developed Parkinson's, a disease that many attributed to the amount of damage he took over the years.

Chris Eubank Sr. isn't sure that's what happened to his brother Simon, who also boxed. However, in the interview with The Sun, his passing has made him do more exercises for his brain health. He revealed:

“You have to train your brain. What I have found to be good is committing to memory philosophies and then reciting them to audiences... I trained myself throughout my career to be cognitive, always keeping my memory in shape by committing those poems to memory."