Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn has a targeted date and venue amid latter's ongoing drug case

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is now targeted for February 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The saga between 'Next Gen' and 'The Destroyer' continues. Last fall, the two boxers were expected to clash in a continuation of their fathers' feud. Famously, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn had one of the best rivalries in British boxing history.

However, the bout never happened due to Benn failing a drug test. While he was quickly cleared by the WBC, the welterweight quickly ran into issues getting cleared by the BBBoC. In late September, Benn was cleared in time to return to score a win over Rodolfo Orozco.

As of now, Conor Benn's drug case appears to be still ongoing. The BBBoC appealed the welterweight's clearance in September, but that appeal hasn't even started. As of now, it's unknown if the appeal will be heard by the National Anti-Doping Panel or the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Nonetheless, Conor Benn's next fight with Chris Eubank Jr. is seemingly set. As reported by MailSport, the two stars are set to clash on February 3. Furthermore, the monumental bout is being eyed for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over in the U.K.

Could the appeal impact Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?

While Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is eyed for early next year, there's still a lot that needs to play out.

The British Boxing Board of Control has famously taken a very harsh stance towards 'The Destroyer'. It's not entirely unexpected, given that Benn first attempted to evade a ban by just scheduling fights outside the U.K.

Eventually, he cooperated with the investigation and was even cleared by a third party. However, the BBBoC later filed an appeal to prevent Benn's return and to give him a longer suspension. However, as previously mentioned, it hasn't even been determined who he will hear the case.

That being said, the appeal could still impact Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn. According to the report about the bout, Matchroom Boxing is planning on having the BBBoC sanction the fight. Even in the event that the appeal goes in Benn's favor, they still could choose not to clear him.

If that happens, they would have to look to alternative sanctioning bodies. The Professional Boxing Association famously works with KSI's Misfits Boxing and has promoted big fights in the U.K. There's also the Luxembourg Boxing Federation as an option, which previously sanctioned David Haye vs. Derek Chisora.

Whatever happens with the appeal, there's still a lot that can change Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn.