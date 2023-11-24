"It’s quite incredible” - Eddie Hearn reveals Conor Benn’s first words after positive PED test for opponent Rodolfo Orozco

Conor Benn returned to action after a lengthy suspension to face Rodolfo Orozco in September. The Brit was expected to dismantle his lesser-known opponent, but the fight was surprisingly competitive, with Benn winning via unanimous decision.

'The Destroyer' was suspended last year following a positive drug test several days prior to his scheduled clash with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn has once again been roped into a PED saga, but this time not on his own accord, as Orozco has failed a drug test taken around the time of his clash with the Brit.

The Mexican tested positive for an unspecified substance, according to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), which conducted the tests. Conor Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was recently interviewed by Seconds Out, where he shared his thoughts on Rodolfo Orozco's positive drug test. He said this:

"You couldn't really make it up, to be honest with you. But I'd like to say that it's good that we're increasing the testing and people are being found out who have adverse findings or illegal substances in their body."

Hearn also revealed Conor Benn's immediate reaction to the news, saying this:

"[Benn] said, 'No wonder he took all those shots.' At this point I don't really know what to say. It's quite incredible... Ultimately if someone is intentionally cheating, hopefully we can find that out through this increased testing."

Watch the video below from 2:17:

Eddie Hearn shed light on Conor Benn's future, including updates on a clash with Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. are expected to clash in the squared circle in 2024, however, the respective parties appear no closer to agreeing a deal. The pair were scheduled to face off last year, but Benn's positive drug test put an end to their potential clash.

With the rivalry between the respective fathers of Benn and 'NextGen', their clash last year was a much-anticipated affair.

However, the fallout from the PED test has made the expected clash betwen Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. "personal", according to 'The Desroyer'.

But continuous delays in negotiations have led to rumors of Benn seeking a fight with surging welterweight Jaron 'Boots' Ennis.

During the aforementioned Seconds Out interview, Eddie Hearn shed light on his client's future opponents, saying this:

"Conor is ready to sign the Eubank fight. If Eubank doesn't take the fight, then we are gonna have a massive fight at 147 [pounds]. And Conor has asked me to look at Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, basically everybody at 147. Conor is so ready to go, but we've got four or five days to close the Eubank fight." [3:52-4:17]