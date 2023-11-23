Positive drug test scandal plagues yet another Conor Benn fight, but this time it's his opponent 

Conor Benn is one of several undefeated boxers on the rise. The Englishman is the reigning WBA Continental welterweight champion since 2018. Unfortunately, Benn's reputation has taken a hit over the years due to a positive drug test for clomifene, a progonadotropin that can boost testosterone in men.

However, this time, it was not Benn who found himself on the wrong end of a positive PED test, but his most recent opponent, Rodolfo Orozco. The exact substance that Rodolfo Orozco tested positive for, however, remains unknown.

Expand Tweet

VADA, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency, detected an adverse finding for a banned substance in Orozco's drug test. Had the Mexican star won, it is likely that the bout's result would have been overturned into a no-contest. The unfortunate truth, however, is that the use of performance-enhancing drugs is common.

Compared to Conor Benn, whose positive drug tests drew criticism, a high-profile boxer like Canelo Álvarez also tested positive for PEDs in the past, but it was for clenbuterol, a sympathomimetic amine that can increase one's short-term workrate and cardiovascular endurance.

This took place during Canelo Álvarez's first rematch with Gennady Golovkin. MMA has had similar issues with performance-enhancing drugs as well. Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones tested positive for several banned substances during his light heavyweight reign.

Conor Benn's undefeated record

It is not unheard of for boxers to be undefeated. In fact, a fighter remaining unbeaten during the early days of their career has been used as a measuring stick. It allows boxers to sharpen their skills against beatable foes, so that by the time they experience an uptick in the level of competition, they're fully realized fighters.

So what is Conor Benn's record? The 27-year-old has thus far won all 22 fights he's competed in, while scoring 14 knockouts. Fans will eagerly follow his career as he ascends the rankings.