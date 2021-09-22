What is clenbuterol, the banned substance that Canelo Alvarez tested positive for?

Saul Canelo Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol, a substance that has steroid-like effects but is not a steroid. It is also widely used by bodybuilders and other athletes.

It is a potent, long-lasting bronchodilator that is prescribed for people with breathing disorders, decongestants, and other such problems.

Canelo Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol on March 5th, 2018. Ahead of his scheduled rematch with Gennady Golovkin, it was revealed that urine samples taken from Alvarez in Mexico by VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency) in February tested positive for the controversial substance.

The explanation provided to fans, the media, and the boxing community by Canelo's camp was that the Mexican superstar had eaten contaminated meat. In Mexico, cows are given clenbuterol as a cattle-enhancing substance. The practice has been common for decades.

Gennady Golovkin, who has been a soft-spoken gentleman throughout his career, couldn't keep his incendiary thoughts to himself after the incident. Speaking about Canelo Alvarez's positive drug test, he commented:

"You know I don't think [that he's telling the truth] from what I saw. You know I saw so many doctors, doctors sent me photos, just said, 'look, he's [putting in] injections to muscles' and used I don't know where. I don't know why his coach [brought] him, something like pills."

Watch the full interview with Golovkin below:

On April 18, the Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously approved a settlement to suspend Canelo Alvarez for six months. There were no confessions from Alvarez or his team, but there was acknowledgment of the banned substance present in his system.

Canelo Alvarez got into a heated, physical altercation with Caleb Plant at the pre-fight press conference

Things turned fiery in the pre-fight press conference for the upcoming bout between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. During the face-off, words were exchanged between Canelo and Plant which triggered the Mexican boxing phenomenon.

Canelo pushed Plant, which got a reaction out of 'Sweet Hands' resulting in an exchange of hands between the two boxers.

Watch the full physical altercation between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, below:

