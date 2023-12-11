Team Devin Haney's wild "$4 million" claim seemingly exposed to be untrue

The Puerto Rican professional boxer Subriel Matias likely won't be Devin Haney's next fight, but he's trying his best.

'The Dream' returned to the boxing ring over the weekend up at 140 pounds against Regis Prograis. The bout was his first up at Super Lightweight, and it wasn't even close. The 25-year-old dominated his rival, scoring an early knockdown of 'Rougarou' as well.

In the end, he notched a unanimous decision win and clenched the WBC super lightweight gold as a result. Following the bout, many called for the newly crowned champion to face Subriel Matias. 'Browny' is viewed as a rising contender at 140, holding a 20-1 record with all wins coming by knockout.

Sadly, Devin Haney's next fight likely won't be against the Puerto Rican boxer. In an interview with Fight Hub TV earlier this week, Bill Haney shot down the fight. The champion's father stated that he spoke to Matias' manager, Peter Khan, and they demanded $4 million.

The only issue is that's not the contender's manager. In an Instagram comment, Matias publically told Haney to call his actual manager and schedule a fight. He even left him his phone number in the comment.

Others on social media quickly took Haney to task as well. Many aren't happy about the trainer's comments.

Expand Tweet

Who will be Devin Haney's next fight instead of Subriel Matias?

Chances are that Devin Haney's next opponent won't be Subriel Matias, but there are many options for the American.

While some felt that 'The Dream' didn't deserve the nod against Vasyl Lomachenko earlier this year, his momentum is now back. The 25-year-old's destructive win over Regis Prograis was by far the most dominant of his career.

Furthermore, it happened up a weight class as well, making the win even more impressive. The Dream's victory came just one week after another former champion, Ryan Garcia, scored a big win at 140 pounds as well. 'KingRy' famously knocked out Oscar Duarte in his return earlier this month.

Following Devin Haney's win on Saturday night, Ryan Garcia called to face the newly crowned champion in 2024. While some might think that callout was just talk, his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, approved the potential matchup as well on social media.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, who 'The Dream' will face next is currently unclear. However, he has no shortage of potential options. From stars such as Garcia to rising contenders such as the dangerous Matias.