How much do Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis tickets cost? Price for watching the fight live in San Francisco

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis tickets are still available but are going fast.

'The Dream' and 'Rougarou' are currently set to return to the ring this Saturday night. For Haney, the bout will be his first up at super-lightweight, having vacated his unified lightweight championships last month.

Meanwhile, Prograis will look to upset the former champion, fresh off a decision win over Daniel Zorrilla in June. Beyond the super-lightweight title clash in the main event, the card does feature other interesting bouts. One of those bouts is the return of Ebanie Bridges, as she takes on Miyo Yoshida.

For those who want to watch the card, it will air on DAZN pay-per-view. Fans will need a monthly or yearly subscription to the streaming service and then will have to pay $59.99 on top of that. For non-subscribers, the pay-per-view will cost $74.99.

For those looking to attend the card, Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis tickets are still available. As of now, there are many seating options available, with prices ranging from $57.50 to $3,200. It's worth noting that most of the ringside seating, which would be the most expensive, has already been purchased.

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis tickets: What time does the card start?

For those looking for information on Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis ticket prices, they should be aware of when the action will get going.

As previously stated, 'The Dream' and 'Rougarou' will headline a DAZN pay-per-view card. The super lightweight clash is one of the last major bouts of 2023, and the fight promises to be an exciting one. Especially considering their heated feud.

Beyond the main event, there's a great amount of talent on the undercard. In the co-main event, contenders Liam Paro and Montana Love will look to put on a show. Furthermore, the card also features the return of Ebanie Bridges as she defends her gold against Miyo Yoshida.

While Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis is an excellent fight, the entire card itself is phenomenal. For those looking to watch the card, they can expect the action to kick off at 8 PM ET, which will be a 1 AM U.K. However, that's just the start of the event itself.

For those who hope to watch the main event, it's expected to start at 10:30 PM ET, which would be 3:30 AM U.K. However, undercard bouts can push the headliner forward slightly.