How to watch Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida fight? US, UK, and Canada timing, PPV price, and streaming details

Ebanie Bridges' fight against Miyo Yoshida is slated for Saturday night.

'The Blonde Bomber' has quickly become one of the biggest women's boxing stars on the planet. Bridges' hard-hitting style has seen her claim the IBF women's bantamweight title and will look to score another title defense this weekend.

There, she will face a short-notice replacement, Yoshida. Originally, Bridges was slated to face another well-known boxer, Avril Mathie. However, due to injury, that fight has been scrapped. Now, the Japanese boxer will step up on short notice to try and upset the Australian.

In terms of how to watch the fight, the bout is airing on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis. That card will be airing on DAZN pay-per-view. Meaning, fans will have to pay Ebanie Bridges' PPV price of $59.99 if they have a subscription to the service.

In terms of the start time, the event is slated to get going at 8 PM ET, which would be 1 AM in the U.K. In terms of Bridges' fight time, that hasn't been announced. However, she is the third fight on the main card, meaning that fans shouldn't have to wait long to see her return to the ring.

Ebanie Bridges fight odds: Is she expected to defeat Miyo Yoshida this Saturday?

Ebanie Bridges' fight timing isn't entirely clear, but the betting odds are out.

As previously stated, 'The Blonde Bomber' was originally slated to face Avril Mathie this Saturday. The bout was set to be Bridges' second title defense, the first since a knockout win over Shannon O'Connell in December.

Now, she will return to the ring as one of the main card openers of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis. While she was favored to defeat Mathie, she's now opened as an even bigger betting favorite over late replacement Miyo Yoshida.

The Japanese boxer is entering the matchup fresh off a decision defeat to Shurretta Metcalf last month. That defeat put Yoshida at 2-3 in her last five contests. Now, she will look to change her fortunes this weekend against Bridges.

However, bettors and fans appear to be riding with Ebanie Bridges in her return. According to the current odds from DraftKings, 'The Blonde Bomber' is a -600 favorite to retain her title. Meanwhile, Yoshida returns as a substantial +400 underdog for the short-notice championship bout.