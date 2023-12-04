How much is Devin Haney getting paid to fight Regis Prograis? Estimated payout reported

Devin Haney's payout against Regis Prograis will reportedly be $6 million dollars.

'The Dream' is set to return to the ring opposite 'Rougarou' this Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. The bout is a major one for Haney, as it'll be his first up at super lightweight. With a win, he will become a two-weight champion.

Well, not a reigning one, as he vacated his undisputed lightweight titles last month. Still, the fight is a major one, and it also commands a massive payday. While Prograis hasn't discussed his purse for this weekend's contest, Haney has.

On social media last month, Devin Haney's salary was revealed. While he didn't say the exact figure, fans were able to do the math. 'The Dream' revealed the figure during an online back-and-forth with UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

On X, Haney took aim at 'Sugar', stating that he made $400,000 in his most recent fight. In the same post, the former undisputed lightweight champion stated that he would be making 15 times that much, which would be $6,000,000.

Suffice it to say Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis will be a big night for both. As of now, the latter's purse hasn't been revealed or discussed. However, he will also likely make millions of dollars this Saturday.

"I gave him more credit.. this dude made 400k his last fight I’m making 15X what he makes"

Expand Tweet

How does Devin Haney's payout against Regis Prograis compare to past fights?

Devin Haney's payout against Regis Prograis will be the biggest of his career thus far.

'The Dream' is one of the best boxers on the planet, but he's just now becoming a star. His unanimous decision victory over Vasyl Lomachenko was the biggest of his career, and it showed on his payday.

According to an interview that Eddie Hearn gave on The MMA Hour earlier this year, Haney earned a then-high $4 million dollars. Meanwhile, 'Loma' pulled well over half that for the lightweight title clash.

Expand Tweet

Regardless, Devin Haney's payout against Regis Prograis will now be the biggest of his career. Furthermore, depending on how many pay-per-view buys the event does, he can earn a lot more than $6 million dollars.

Although, the former lightweight champion doesn't have a history of drawing power, which will have a big impact. Still, it will likely be a good night of business for both stars this weekend.