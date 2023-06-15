"He wants to be Floyd so bad" - Devin Haney gets trolled by fans for showing off new extravagant new timepiece

Some fans weren't fans of Devin Haney and his new expensive watch.

'The Dream' is fresh off his high-profile clash with Vasily Lomachenko last month. The two lightweight contenders headlined an ESPN pay-per-view card in a fight that promised to be thrilling. The matchup itself wound up living up to the hype.

The two put on a show, going back and forth for 12 rounds. At the end of the contest, it was Haney who retained his title by unanimous decision. The result proved to be controversial, as many fans felt Lomachenko did much of the better work.

That being said, Devin Haney got the win, and he decided to celebrate with a big purchase. Taking to social media, the lightweight champion showed his expensive new watch, with the item being valued at over $400,000 dollars.

However, some fans seemingly had a lot of thoughts about the subject. Some blasted Haney for the purchase, comparing him to Floyd Mayweather, as 'Money' is also a noted fan of expensive jewlery.

See the video of Haney recieving the expensive watch below:

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee



He’s calling it 30-0 bc he won his last fight Devin Haney copped a Richard Millie 35-02 red Rafael Nadal worth $420,000He’s calling it 30-0 bc he won his last fight Devin Haney copped a Richard Millie 35-02 red Rafael Nadal worth $420,000 👀He’s calling it 30-0 bc he won his last fight https://t.co/fWHRY9IOO3

See fan reactions toward the video below:

AccordingToBoxing @AccordToBoxing @shannonsharpeee He wants to be Floyd sooo baaadd @shannonsharpeee He wants to be Floyd sooo baaadd‼️😂

Nick B @NickBOfLA @shannonsharpeee All the bling and the smoke detector chirping. How much are batteries these days? @shannonsharpeee All the bling and the smoke detector chirping. How much are batteries these days?

CROCKPOT🤴🏾 @Eric_Crocker @shannonsharpeee Is it me or does he sound like Floyd? Lol @shannonsharpeee Is it me or does he sound like Floyd? Lol

Dylan @Dylansports89 @shannonsharpeee I’ll never understand how somebody has all this money and can’t change the battery in their smoke detector @shannonsharpeee I’ll never understand how somebody has all this money and can’t change the battery in their smoke detector

Who will Devin Haney fight next? Bob Arum names possible options

Bob Arum has discussed Devin Haney and his potential future.

It's worth noting that his win over Vasily Lomachenko was his last fight as a member of Top Rank. While some fans might not like 'The Dream' and his big purchases, but they'll have to deal with it, as he's now one of the hottest free agents in the sport.

That being said, barring any sort of massive offer, he's most likely to return to Bob Arum and company. In a recent interview on The 3 Knockdown Rule Podcast, the head of Top Rank discussed Devin Haney's future.

There, he revealed plans to offer him three big fights so he'll re-sign. In the interview, Arum named Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson, as well as a rematch with Vasily Lomachenko. In the interview, the veteran promoter stated:

“What I can come up is three [fights] in my imagination: one may be the winner of [Josh] Taylor and Teofimo [Lopez] at 140. If [Devin] wants to go up in weight. Secondly, there is a fight with Shakur that would be massive because everybody would want to see that fight, and third is the rematch."

Poll : 0 votes