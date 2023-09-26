WATCH: Devin Haney and Regis Prograis release promo after blockbuster fight announcement

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis has been announced, and their first promo video has been released.

Over the last few weeks, 'The Dream' and 'Rougarou' have teased a fight. For his part, Haney is coming off a unanimous decision win over Vasyl Lomachenko earlier this summer. As many fans likely remember, that win over 'Loma' was quite controversial.

Meanwhile, Prograis is coming off an equally controversial victory of his own. In June, he scored a split-decision win over Danielito Zorrilla, retaining his WBC light welterweight title in the process. Following the win, he called out Haney, and he got his wish.

Earlier today, Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis was announced. The fight is slated to be broadcast on DAZN on December 9, in a pay-per-view main event. While the bout announcement has already generated a lot of excitement online, their promo video has now also been released.

The trailer for the December event was released to social media earlier today. The video perfectly paints Haney vs. Prograis as the grudge match that it is.

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Opening Betting Odds

The opening odds for Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis have been released.

To this point in his career, 'The Dream' has barely been tested. He's scored wins over names such as George Kambosos Jr., Joseph Diaz Jr. and Vasyl Lomachenko. The win over 'Loma' earlier this year was by far the toughest battle of his career thus far.

That being said, 'Rougarou' is coming off a controversial win of his own. He defeated short-notice replacement Danielito Zorrilla by split decision. That victory was his fifth in a row but against a much lower level of competition than Haney.

Nonetheless, Regis Prograis will be defending his WBC light welterweight gold in December. The bout will be Devin Haney's first attempt at becoming a two-weight champ. The opening betting odds from FanDuel show that fans believe he will do so.

As of now, Haney is a slight -450 betting favorite for his first fight up at light welterweight. Meanwhile, Prograis is a +310 underdog to retain the WBC gold.

That being said, the odds will likely change between now and fight night.