Watch: Devin Haney buys expensive jewelry after beating George Kambosos Jr. 

Devin Haney added a lot of gold to his waist after defeating George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday, and he's now decided to add some jewelry to his collection as well.

'The Dream' faced 'The Emperor' last Saturday night in a lightweight unification bout at Marvel Stadium in Australia. The winner of the matchup would become the first undisputed 135-pound champion since Pernell Whittaker in 1990. Despite the hype going in, it was a one-sided masterclass.

Haney easily dominated the matchup, finding a home for his jab early and often. While Kambosos Jr. has traditionally had a lot of success as the aggressor who pressures his opponent, he couldn't land anything of substance. After 12 rounds of action, there was no doubt who the victor was.

'The Dream' captured all of the lightweight titles, and now holds all the gold at 135-pounds. Despite adding a lot of gold to his waist, he's decided to add some jewelry to his collection at home as well. On Instagram, Haney showcased some new watches that he's adding to his collection.

Haney and his friend Benny The Jeweler showcased the most recent additions to the lightweight champion's collection. It's safe to say that 'The Dream' won't be lacking in jewelry options for the foreseeable future.

Watch Devin Haney buy jewelry in the video below:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

How much did Devin Haney make for his win over George Kambosos Jr.?

Based on how much he made last Saturday night, it's not surprising that Devin Haney decided to treat himself after his win over George Kambosos Jr.

Ahead of his matchup with 'The Emperor', Haney was never viewed as one of the biggest draws in the sport. However, any time a weight class is unified, there's no doubt it's a big matchup for the public. With that in mind, Haney got paid pretty well for his fight last weekend.

According to a recent report from TotalSportal, Haney earned 4.5 million dollars for his win over Kambosos Jr, while 'The Emperor' made 12 million dollars in comparison. That, without a doubt, would be the biggest payday of either man's career to date.

However, it's likely only upwards from here, as the 23-year-old is now the undisputed lightweight champion. With that in mind, it's safe to say that we'll be seeing more of Haney shopping for jewelry in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far