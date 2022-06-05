Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. - Full card results

Devin Haney has become the first-ever Undisputed Lightweight Champion in the four-belt era of boxing. Taking out George Kambosos Jr. at the Melbourne Stadium in Australia, Haney landed a lopsided dominance to validate his world championship status.

George Kambosos Jr. put up a fight for all twelve rounds. However, the Australian star fell short on various occasions, losing his titles and unbeaten record to 'The Dream' via UD 112-116, 110-118, 112-116.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney relied on his jabs to score the win comfortably. He didn’t rush for a knockout and didn’t let his opponent get too close to him. Although ‘Ferocious' managed to land uppercuts and combinations, they weren't enough to inflict massive damage on Devin Haney. ‘Dream’ didn’t lose his focus throughout the fight.

The jabs proved effective as they paved the way for him to land the bigger shots. Still, Devin Haney didn’t get desperate to stop the show. He became more confident as the bout went deeper. Neither side showed any desperation for the KO, and the fight went the full distance. It was disheartening for any Australian fans tonight to see their national prodigy lose.

Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte

Moloney landed a big stoppage win in front of his home crowd and won the WBC (Silver) Bantamweight and WBO (International) Bantamweight Title. The fight began with both men swinging wild shots at each other.

The second round appeared similar as Moloney and Palicte continued to fight aggressively. Jason Moloney attacked his opponent’s body, and Palicte planted uppercuts in response. However, that was it for the Filipino boxer.

Moloney left no doubts regarding his supremacy in the third round. He timed a few right-hand shots perfectly and dropped Palicte. Although that wasn’t the end of the game, Moloney retained his dominating mode and planted more punches on his opponent to secure a comfortable third-round stoppage win. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski came to the ring and congratulated him after the fight.

Hemi Ahio (W) vs. Christian Tsoye

Tsoye accepted the fight on late notice, and the entire plan didn’t go in his favor. He came out swinging massive blows from the maiden round. It seemed like he had no intentions of taking the fight to the distance. While that was an alarming approach toward his opponent, Hemi Ahio fired back in style.

He was able to weather the storm, and Tsoye couldn’t retain his 100% form after the first round. He called it quits from the corner, citing the arm injury as the reason.

Lucas Browne vs. Junior Fa

The main card opener for Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. pay-per-view saw 43-year-old Lucas Browne have an easy outing against Junior Fa. Former champion Browne wasted no time in reflecting on his power.

With the WBA Oceania Heavyweight Title and the vacant IBF Australasian Title on the line, Brown’s overhand right was too much to absorb for Junior Fa. That one shot sent Fa straight to the canvas. He could get back on his feet, but the damage was already evident, and Lucas Browne used it to his advantage.

Browne merely took a minute and 58 seconds to win the fight. The highlight-reel KO paved the way for the massive pay-per-view card.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. - More results

Lachlan Higgins vs. Terry Nickolas ends in a majority draw (57-57, 57-57, 58-56)

Taylah Robertson defeats Sarah Higginson (50-45, 50-45. 50-45)

Yoel Angeloni defeats Ken Aitken via unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 40-36)

Pom Thanawut Phetkum defeats Hussein Fayad

