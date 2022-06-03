Watch: Australian fans continue to jeer at 'Rat' Devin Haney ahead of his clash against George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney will have to tackle George Kambosos Jr.’s prowess this weekend to become the undisputed lightweight champion. However, he is already tackling a lot of mind games and heckles coming from the Australian fans.

The WBC lightweight champion has flown to Melbourne, where Kambosos Jr. is relishing massive support from his home crowd. Meanwhile, ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr. has also offered his own version of trash-talk to the ‘The Dream’.

George Kambosos Jr. blamed Devin Haney for berating his own countryman Teofimo Lopez ahead of ‘The Takeover'’s loss in November 2021. The Australian fans also reflected a similar approach in a recent face-off between the two fighters.

Watch the video of Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. presser below:

While both the lightweight champions posed, Australian fans verbally thrashed Haney but ‘The Dream’ didn’t lose his smile. He hasn't lacked any confidence from his end and the same goes for Kambosos Jr.

While George Kambosos Jr. was also the underdog against Teofimo Lopez, he shocked everyone by beating the American star. He claims to put on another upset against Haney come this weekend as he is once again the underdog.

Following his win over Lopez, Kambosos Jr. can rightly look into the eye of ‘The Dream’. However, Haney has more pro experience than Teofimo Lopez and possesses a variant fighting style. It would be a demanding task to take him out. However, the Australian has his home advantage in favor, which makes the bout even more entertaining.

How to watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr. live?

Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. for the Undisputed Lightweight title will be live on ESPN and ESPN + in the US on June 6. BT Sport will telecast the fight live in the UK.

The Top Rank PPV can however be best experienced amidst the live attendance at the Marvel Stadium. Tickets for the fight are still available. One can visit premiere.ticketek.com.au or www.viagogo.com to find out more information.

George Kambosos Jr. & Devin Haney Press Conference

The lightweight division is often considered the most exciting roster in boxing today. The upcoming fight assures that the division isn’t running out of big fights anytime soon. The aftermath of Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. will also be important as it will pave the way for several more mega-matchups.

