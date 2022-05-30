"He really thought 'Who is this Aussie?'" - George Kambosos Jr. details how Teofimo Lopez underestimated him

George Kambosos Jr. shocked most of the boxing world when he got his hands on the Unified Lightweight World Titles by beating Teofimo Lopez in New York in November 2021. Coming in as a massive underdog, Kambosos Jr. delivered one of the finest performances of his career and offered a reality check to Lopez’s unbeaten run.

He is now aiming to become the Undisputed Champion at 135 lbs by beating Devin Haney next week. Prior to the fight, ‘Ferocious’ connected with Top Rank Boxing and looked back at his win over ‘The Takeover’. The Australian World Champion revealed how Lopez underestimated his power and paid the price for it:

“He [Teofimo Lopez] really thought that 'Who is this Aussie? He isn’t going to do this to me, he can’t hang with me, I am the top dog. I am the guy who just beat [Vasyl] Lomachenko. I have been kicking everyone out, what’s he gonna do to me?' But like I said, I am a different breed.”

Watch the interview here:

George Kambosos Jr. didn’t have an easy night against Lopez. However, Lopez absorbed more shots and it was evident on his bruised-up face. Following a 12-round fight, George Kambosos Jr. had his hand raised via split decision.

It was Teofimo Lopez’s maiden career loss and he is yet to announce his return officially. Meanwhile, George Kambosos Jr. is marching towards another career-defining matchup against WBC Champion Haney.

Can George Kambosos Jr. hang with Devin Haney?

27-0 as a professional, Haney is one of the finest names in the lightweight division at the moment. Beating him would be an extremely demanding task. Haney has proven himself to be a well-guarded 12-round fighter. Moreover, Haney will have a three-inch reach advantage over Kambosos Jr. As for the KO-ratios, Kambosos has 50% while Haney possesses 55.56%.

This is a perfect 50-50 fight for undisputed lightweight gold.

George Kambosos & Devin Haney Press Conference

A win over Teofimo Lopez verifies Kambosos Jr. as someone who does not crumble under pressure. So, he can rightly look into the eyes of 'Dream' Haney, ahead of the high-voltage fight.

As two of the best active lightweights are set to collide, fight fans will clearly be in for a treat. Although boxing fans may back Haney to win, there's no denying that Kambosos Jr. has a valid chance of landing another upset.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far