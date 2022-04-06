"All sold out" - George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney set to be biggest fight in the history of Australia

George Kambosos Jr. is set to fight Devin Haney in a battle for undisputed status. The pair are set to fight each other on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium in Australia. Just hours after the in-attendance tickets went on sale, they were sold out.

'Ferocious' put out a tweet talking about the high demand for the fight:

"Ringside tickets all sold out within 30 hours All corporate suites sold out aswell. They have now added more rows, 10-13 ringside due to demand! General Admission out April 22nd!!! Biggest fight in Aus history The roof on @marvelstadiumau is about to be blown off!!!"

Take a look at the tweet:

George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr @georgekambosos 🏻 The roof on Ringside tickets all sold out within 30 hours 🤯 All corporate suites sold out aswell. They have now added more rows, 10-13 ringside due to demand! General Admission out April 22nd!!! Biggest fight in Aus history🏻 The roof on @marvelstadiumau is about to be blown off!!! Ringside tickets all sold out within 30 hours 🤯 All corporate suites sold out aswell. They have now added more rows, 10-13 ringside due to demand! General Admission out April 22nd!!! Biggest fight in Aus history 🇦🇺👊🏻 The roof on @marvelstadiumau is about to be blown off!!!

After months of back and forth, 'The Dream' will finally get his shot at the Unified Lightweight Champion of the world. Haney holds the only belt that George Kambosos Jr. does not have around his waist. The WBC Lightweight Champion will put his belt on the line for a chance to become the Undisputed Champion of the Lightweight Division. 'Ferocious' will be defending his belts for the first time.

He received a hero's welcome when he returned to Australia shortly after beating Teofimo Lopez.

George Kambosos Jr. calls Devin Haney "sly" and does not trust him

George Kambosos Jr. spoke to FightHype.com while getting his haircut. In the interview, he spoke about his fight against Devin Haney and the rumors surrounding the contract and various problems that came up. He also spoke about how he does not trust Devin Haney because he "makes things up":

"Yeah looked, for me I feel like he's got two sides. He tries to play the nice guy but deep down, you know, he's very sly. You know I think he makes things up a lot in his head and it's going to be very exciting this next, you know nine and a half weeks. Now leading into the big fight to see how, which way he goes."

Take a look at the interview:

Kambosos also spoke about how Haney and his team are nowhere near him in terms of mental games leading up to the fight. The Australian is growing in confidence each day as fight night inches closer. It's not impossible that 'Ferocious' makes the same mistake that Teofimo Lopez made against him, and underestimates his opponent.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think George Kambosos Jr. is underestimating Devin Haney? Yes No 0 votes so far