"It might be because of some news about me and Eddy" - Teofimo Lopez on Ryan Garcia splitting from Eddy Reynoso

Teofimo Lopez recently discussed Ryan Garcia's split from Eddy Reynoso. The former Unified Lightweight Champion of the world was at a restaurant with New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. He revealed the a possible reason as to why Garcia parted ways with Reynoso in an interview with Elie Seckbach:

"Ay man it might be because of some news they been saying. You know, about me and Eddy Reynoso."

Take a look at the interview:

Seckbach then asked Lopez if he was going to train with Eddy Reynoso to which Lopez replied, "To be continued". 'The Takeover' has had only one coach his entire life, Teofimo Lopez Sr., his father. When Seckbach asked him about training with Reynoso, Lopez made it very clear that his main coach will always be his dad no matter what.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of training with Reynoso and also said that he has spoken to Reynoso. He also shares a very good relationship with Canelo Alvarez, who has always shown respect to him. Canelo always loves to help fellow Latino fighters. With his decision to move up in weight, Teofimo Lopez may need all the training he can get.

Lopez is currently searching for his next opponent to make an entry into the light-welterweight division.

Teofimo Lopez looks in good spirits following questionable Twitter rant

Almost two weeks ago, Lopez sent out tweets where he seemed to be rather depressed. Jamel Herring even reached out to Lopez saying he was always there if 'The Takeover' needed anyone to talk to. It felt like Lopez was in a bad state mentally. More recently, however, Lopez seems more positive and hell bent on proving people wrong and making a comeback.

'The Takeover' suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of George Kambosos Jr. last November. Now that he has decided to move up in weight, he is looking to make his mark in the 140-pound division and wants to become unified champion again. However, the road to light-welterweight glory runs through the Undisputed Champion of the division, Josh Taylor.

If Lopez manages to secure a fight against Taylor, it will definitely be the toughest test of his career.

