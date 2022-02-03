"Praying for my guy" - Jamel Herring reaches out to Teofimo Lopez

Jamel Herring has tweeted out in support of Teofimo Lopez. Ever since his loss to George Kambosos Jr., Lopez has been tweeting out erratically, with many fans and boxers wondering what's going on with him.

Former WBO Junior Lightweight Champion Jamel Herring let 'The Takeover' know that he is there for him if he needs someone to talk to:

"Praying for my guy@TeofimoLopez. I don’t know what you’re going through brother, but if you need someone to talk to, I’m here"

Take a look at his tweet:

Jamel Herring @JamelHerring 🏾 Praying for my guy @TeofimoLopez . I don’t know what you’re going through brother, but if you need someone to talk to, I’m here Praying for my guy @TeofimoLopez. I don’t know what you’re going through brother, but if you need someone to talk to, I’m here 🙏🏾

Teofimo Lopez has been tweeting out about not being appreciated and how his career is going great but the rest of him is falling away. It must be tough for someone like Lopez to go from being the best boxer in a division, to getting all his accolades taken away from him after just one fight. This is another sad truth about boxing, where fighters can go from being on top of the world to being ridiculed on social media in the blink of an eye.

Teofimo Lopez @TeofimoLopez Career is going Great but the rest of me is falling slowly.. Career is going Great but the rest of me is falling slowly..

Hopefully Lopez can snap out of it and prove his doubters wrong by letting his gloves do the talking. He is currently aiming to move up in weight and compete in the junior-welterweight division.

Teofimo Lopez makes a public service announcement

'The Takeover' addressed his haters on his Instagram story, saying how they spur him on to achieve greater things in life. Lopez is likely addressing the hate he has been receiving online since his defeat to George Kambosos Jr. last year. Lopez lost all his belts and his unbeaten record against 'Ferocious' in November. Here's what he had to say:

"All I can say is this man, ya'll keep hating on me. Those that support me, I love you. Ones that keep hating on me just wanna be like me. I got Beats, I got BudLight, I got Essential Water, I got Reign Energy Drink, and next is gonna be Nike. Best believe that because I asked that to the universe and Imma grant that. If all ya'll keep hating, keep doing that, give me that energy I need it."

Take a look at the video:

Teofimo Lopez will now look to replicate his success in the junior-welterweight division.

