Sparring partner shares how Ebanie Bridges truly is like behind all the gold and glamor 

Ahead of Ebanie Bridges' boxing return, she's been praised by Jasmina Zapotoczna.

'The Blonde Bomber' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Shannon O'Connell in December last year. That victory was the first title defense for the newly crowned IBF female bantamweight champion.

Bridges famously captured the title with a decision win over Maria Cecilia Roman that March. It's hard to imagine that the blonde bombshell would have had her recent success with the assistance of one Zapotoczna.

The Polish boxer is one of Bridges' main sparring partners. Speaking to Daily Star Sport earlier this week, the undefeated boxer was asked about their training sessions. There, Zaptoczan explained that her sparring partner is a champion in and out of the ring.

In the interview, Zapotoczna explained that Ebanie Bridges' bright personality can instantly change her day for the better. While the British boxer hits hard in the ring, she seemingly couldn't be nicer outside of it.

Speaking in the interview with Daily Star Sport, Zapotoczna stated:

"Having the opportunity to spar with one of the best in the world means a lot. I've definitely improved my defence but what was more important to me - when I met Ebanie I wasn't in the best mental condition. But only one little chat with Ebanie was enough to make me stronger and change my mindset again. She has real champion mentality, spirit and energy."

When is Ebanie Bridges' boxing return?

Ebanie Bridges' next fight is slated to be a clash with Miyo Yoshida this Saturday.

Obviously, the biggest bout of this weekend is Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis. The two champions will headline a DAZN pay-per-view clash slated for this Saturday night. While it is a big fight, there's a big undercard bout as well.

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida is currently slated to be one of the key matchups on the card. Originally, 'The Blonde Bomber' was set to face Avril Mathie. The 8-1-1 boxer got the title opportunity despite a decision loss to Ramla Ali in February. However, due to injury, that matchup is now off, and Bridges will face the Japanese boxer.

The 35-year-old enters the matchup coming off a decision loss to Shurretta Metcalf in November. Despite the defeat, Yoshida will now make a fast turnaround for a crack at the IBF female boxing champion. As of now, she's expected to enter the bout a large underdog.