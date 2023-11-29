When is Ebanie Bridges fighting next? The Australian boxer reveals "breaking stereotypes" as motivation ahead of IBF bantamweight title defense fight

Ebanie Bridges rose to combat sports prominence, courting both fame and infamy for countless reasons. Whether it's due to her friendship with Conor McGregor or serving as the poster girl for fighters who dabble in OnlyF*ns, she is an oft-talked-about athlete. But at the root of it all is her first love: boxing.

So when is Ebanie Bridges' next fight? Fans of the Australian phenom will be pleased to know that her next bout is a mere week and a few days away on December 9, as she takes on Avril Mathie in her second IBF bantamweight title defense. Ahead of the bout, Bridges took part in a candid interview.

She spoke openly about using her ability to break stereotypes as a source of motivation, saying the following:

"Originally, I just wanted to fight. I enjoyed fighting, and then I decided that I was going to be a world champion and becoming a world champion was my motivation. Obviously, now becoming undisputed, but I think it's more about breaking stereotypes, you know? From the beginning of my pro career, I really felt like I was really outside of the stereotype and I got judged a lot for that."

Expand Tweet

Despite reigning as the IBF bantamweight champion since 2022, Bridges has had to fight for respect in the sport of boxing. When Daniella Hemsley, another OnlyF*ns-boxing crossover star, sparked controversy for flashing her bare chest on live television after beating Aleksandra Daniel, Ebanie Bridges spoke up.

She chastised those who compared her to Hemsley, asserting that she never has and never will resort to such antics and that her decision to wear revealing attire and run an OnlyF*ns page does not mean she should be equated to Hemsley and the like.

Ebanie Bridges' win streak

Due to her money-making opportunities outside the ring, Ebanie Bridges has been in no hurry to return to boxing. While she is scheduled to defend her IBF bantamweight title against Avril Mathie on December 9, she last fought almost exactly a year ago on December 10, 2022.

Against Mathie, she will be looking to extend her four-fight win streak into five consecutive wins, two of which consist of TKOs. Her overall record is an impressive 9-1, with her lone defeat coming at the hands of WBA bantamweight champion Shannon Courtenay.