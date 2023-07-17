OnlyF*ns star Daniella Hemsley claims she had Kingpyn's prior approval for going topless on live broadcast 

Daniella Hemsley went viral for her NSFW celebration after her dominant decision victory over Ms. Danielka on the Kingpyn Boxing 'High Stakes' semi-final card at the 3A Arena in Dublin. The OnlyF*ns model and TikTok influencer flashed the audience on a live TV broadcast by DAZN on Saturday.

Hemsley now claims to have gotten the promoters' approval for her provocative post-fight celebration. Also admitting to being taken over by emotions, the 22-year-old said in a subsequent interview:

“I got approval from the promoters, and I was only going to do it if I won, and I did and I got over-excited, and yeah, why not?”

Catch Hemsley's comments below:

Daniella Hemsley claims that she got an approval to do her celebration after her victory.

KingPyn Boxing came up last year as a rival to KSI's Misfits Boxing, which was dominating the world of influencer boxing up to that point. However, only a year after its inception the promotion reportedly filed for bankruptcy days before their recent event in Ireland.

Eddie Hearn and Claressa Shields slam Daniella Hemsley's topless celebration

Daniella Hemsley raised quite a few eyebrows with her controversial post-fight celebration at the 3Arena on Saturday night. While she later issued an apology, famed promoter Eddie Hearn and multiple division champ Claressa Shields slammed Hemsley's actions.

According to Claressa Shields, the OnlyFa*s model flashing the public on stage marks a step back for women's boxing. The 28-year-old wrote:

"Wow….. this is a step backwards for womens boxing. Stop this shit"

Meanwhile, Hearn went on an absolute rant, claiming Daniella Hemsley's actions are not how he would want his children to behave. The experienced promoter also urged the world of pugilism to completely disassociate themselves from such antics. Hearn said:

"I think if I start preaching people just moan at me anyway, but you always ask me my opinion... And my opinion is I hate it. I hate it. We've worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work."

He added:

"One thing we must understand is that ain't boxing. And that needs to be pushed, all that stuff, Misfits, Kingpyn, it needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is."

Catch Hearn's comments below:

