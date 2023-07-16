OnlyF*ns model Daniella Hemsley apologises for flashing the crowd after KingPyn Boxing win amid backlash

OnlyF*ns model Daniella Hemsley was at the center of a controversy during a recent KingPyn boxing event.

After winning a fight on July 15, the 22-year-old celebrated the victory in a unique fashion. After getting her hand raised, Hemsley flashed the crowd present in the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Daniella Hemsley really flashed the live camera after her win 🫣

Hemsley's actions did not sit well with many as she received backlash for her antics. The OnlyF*ns model took to her Instagram account to shed light on the incident and also issued an apology for her actions;

"I DID IT! Ola definitely didn’t have a walk in the park (her words) but Big respect, that was true WAR! I also apologise to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra lol... And I LOVE YOU DUBLIN!!!!! WOW."

Daniella Hemsley competed in the KingPyn boxing tournament on Saturday and took on Jully Oliveira. It was the 22-year-old's first exhibition match. Hemsley came up short in that fight and lost via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 50-45 in favor of her opponent.

Hemsley then competed in the runner-up bracket and took on Aleksandra Danielka. This time, Hemsley got the better of her opponent and scored a victory via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of the OnlyF*ns model.

Claressa Shields reacts to Daniella Hemsley's actions at the KingPyn tournament

The video of Daniella Hemsley flashing the crowd after her victory has gone viral on social media. Although some found her actions amusing, there were others who criticized the 22-year-old on Twitter.

Boxing superstar Claressa Shields, who was not a fan of Hemsley's antics, also chimed in on the issue. Shields slammed the OnlyF*ns model and accused her of causing harm to women's boxing.

"Wow….. this is a step backwards for women's boxing. Stop this s**t," wrote Claressa Shields.

People in Shields' comments section supported her and said Hemsley's post-fight actions were unnecessary:

"No need for that, the woman’s boxing has come along way with a lot of hard work by female boxers and yes you are right no need for that in the ring, not inspiring to young children watching this specially young girls."

Zamir Hanif | Fitness KrazY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @_FitnessKrazy_ @Claressashields No need for that, the woman’s boxing has come along way with a lot of hard work by female boxers and yes you are right no need for that in the ring, not inspiring to young children watching this specially young girls, 🙁🙁

Pearse Fitzpatrick. @FearCealteach



It's kind of a shame. Really, she put in that hard work and just took 1,00 steps back. @Claressashields Definitely agree.It's kind of a shame. Really, she put in that hard work and just took 1,00 steps back.