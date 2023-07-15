Who is Daniella Hemsley? KingPyn boxer goes viral after flashing breasts in daring act after win

Daniella Hemsley stole the show at the latest KingPyn boxing event with an NSFW moment.

Hemsley is an OnlyF*ns model who utilized her 106,000 Instagram followers to enter the world of Influencer boxing. On April 22, she competed in her first exhibition boxing match in the opening round of the women’s KingPyn tournament.

Hemsley was matched up against Jully ‘Poca’ Oliveira’ for her debut fight. Things didn’t go as planned for the OF model, as ‘Poca’ dominated throughout their matchup and emerged victorious by unanimous decision (50-45 x3).

As a result, Hemsley was placed in the runner-up bracket, leading to a matchup against Aleksandra ‘Ms.Danielka’ Daniel on Saturday, July 15. After five hard-fought rounds, Hemsley secured her first win with a unanimous scorecard of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.

Hemsley’s impact on the KingPyn semifinals didn’t end when her hand was raised. The English OF model decided to celebrate by lifting her shirt and flashing the live camera broadcasting to DAZN. The video quickly went viral on social media, with some people concerned about how the higher-ups in DAZN and KingPyn would react.

Nonetheless, Hemsley utilized her TV time to create a viral moment. She also showcased improvements from the loss in her influencer boxing debut, which could lead to another opportunity in the future:

What’s next for Daniella Hemsley in the KingPyn tournament?

Unfortunately for Daniella Hemsley, she won’t be able to win the women’s KingPyn tournament because of her opening-round loss. Luckily, the OnlyF*ns model will have a chance to showcase her skills in the third event of the tournament on August 5, which takes place inside the O2 Arena in London.

Prior to Hemsley defeating ‘Ms.Danielka,’ Whitney Johns took on Amber O’Donnell in the other matchup in the women’s runner-up bracket. Johns bounced back from her loss against 6ar6ie6 and secured a unanimous decision win against O’Donnell (50-45 x3).

As a result, Hemsley and Johns will determine the runner-up in the women’s KingPyn tournament. Only time will tell if Hemsley decides to expose herself again, assuming she can emerge victorious against Johns.

