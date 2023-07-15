Kingpyn Boxing's semifinalist Amber O'Donnell and her opponent Whitney Johns surprised everyone by kissing each other at their face-off ahead of their matchup on Saturday night at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Both fighters are competing in the semifinal losers matchup after having lost a hard-fought quarterfinals in April. After the weigh-ins, as both women lined up for the face-off, things got a little too friendly. O'Donnell pulled in Johns for a kiss after the latter teased a peck at her.

Fans were not too amused or receptive of the gesture and cried out that it took away from the spectacle of boxing.

"What a joke they’re made boxing now"

"Boxing has acc become a joke 🤦‍♂️ these influencers boxing matches need to be banned"

"That ain’t boxing"

"This is killing boxing"

Some fans mentioned that the gesture takes away from the hard work of professional female boxers and raised questions over the motives of influencers boxing.

"Women’s boxing wasn’t taken seriously back then and this is just mocking the progress they’ve had in the past years. It’s not fair for women boxers who have dedicated their lives to the sport only for onlyfan models to behave like this at the press conference and they want to be taken seriously"

"this what happens when the only reason one of them boxes is to promote thier only fans smh"

"There’s literally children in the audience 🤦🏾‍♂️"

Some fans did not understand the outrage over the incident and made light of it.

"That was unexpected and funny. Not understanding the ones making such a big deal of it. 🤷🏻‍♀️😂"

"Why don’t the men ever do this?"

Check out screenshots of the fans' comments on the Instagram post below:

Fans comment on Johns and O'Donnell's kiss at Kingpyn Boxing face-off. [via Instagram]

Amber O'Donnell and Whitney Johns: What is the full lineup for Kingpyn Boxing's High Stakes tournament?

There are six total fights lined up for the main card and undercard for Kingpyn Boxing's High Stakes tournament on 15 July, at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The main event will feature King Kenny and Whindersson Nunes in a blockbuster matchup. AnEsonGib and Jarvis will face off in the co-main event.

The rest of the winners bracket is made up of two women's fights featuring Jully Poca against Elle Brooke and 6AR6IE6 taking on Emily Brooke.

The under card will feature two losers bracket bouts; Whitney Johns vs. Amber O’Donnell and Daniella Hemsley vs. Ms. Danielka.

Check out the full card details on Instagram below: