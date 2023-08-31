"Encourages me to keep doing what I’m doing" - Ebanie Bridges on how she got empowered by Conor McGregor and OnlyF*ns success

Ebanie Bridges, the reigning IBF female bantamweight champion since 2022, shines as a boxing star and a prominent figure on OnlyFans, a renowned internet content subscription service platform. Remarkably, she disclosed that her initial entry onto the platform earned her a whopping quarter of a million pounds (equivalent to $460,000).

Earlier this month, Ebanie Bridges captured attention when she shared the spotlight as a ring girl with UFC star Conor McGregor at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius bout. While her presence at the event was intended to promote McGregor's Forged Irish Stout, the attention-grabbing images of their close interaction ringside elicited mixed reactions from fans and even sparked some backlash.

Bridges has clarified on multiple occasions that she has a good professional relationship with Conor McGregor and that people are taking media narratives at face value. In a recent exclusive interview with LuckyBlock.com, Bridges revealed how the Irishman empowered her. She stated:

“Conor has not given me any specific business advice, but he just supports me. He always encourages me to keep doing what I’m doing. He says things like ‘you’re taking over’ and has said that kind of stuff to me for over a year. He always supports whatever I’m doing. So f**k the haters."

Bridges added:

“I’m in the top 0.1% of earners on OnlyFans. I haven’t had a paycheck from boxing since December f-ing 2022, so I suppose, thank f*** for OnlyFans, otherwise I’d be working at f***ing McDonald’s or something in order to support myself over here. so thank God for only fans, because it keeps me going... it just helps me with my life, It helps me set up my future. God willing I have children, it helps set up their future."

Ebanie Bridges details her interaction with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges, who accompanied Conor McGregor at the recently concluded Anthony Joshua fight, offered a fresh perspective on the Irishman's nature beyond the spotlight.

Bridges has actively promoted McGregor's 'Forged' Irish Stout brand and was seated alongside the UFC star at the Joshua fight. During the interaction, Bridges gained a unique glimpse of McGregor's persona away from the public gaze.

Describing their collaboration, she spoke highly about the former UFC two-division champion's caring nature where he ensures everyone's well-being. Speaking about Conor McGregor in the aforementioned exclusive interview, Ebanie Bridges stated:

"He is so caring and he just wants everyone to be okay. He’s really caring and obviously he’s the life of the party, isn't he? But while he's doing all that, he's definitely thinking of others around him and just making sure everyone's okay, so that was probably something people don't see. He’s nice, fun, supportive, and really, really positive."