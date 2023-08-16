"You have to have very very thick skin" - Ebanie Bridges talks about Dee Devlin's stance on viral photos with Conor McGregor

Following UFC star Conor McGregor's high-profile appearance alongside Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges at the recent Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing bout, a swirl of speculations have emerged regarding McGregor's commitment to his partner, Dee Devlin.

The response to images of McGregor and Bridges cozying up has been a varied mix of empathetic consideration for Devlin's position, amidst the rumors and firm censure directed at the Irishman for his conduct.

During the event, Bridges was featured as one of the models promoting Conor McGregor's highly talked about Forged Irish Stout. The collaboration prompted severe backlash as fans opined that Bridges displayed an excessive level of comfort around McGregor, who's the father of three children with Dee Devlin.

Bridges clarified the nature of her association with McGregor in a recent interview with Boxing King Media. She highlighted the promotional angle of their collaboration, stating:

“It’s all about promotion, he’s a smart businessman and he always makes smart business moves..he reached out to me and said do you want to be a part of the team, be a part of the Forged army and partner up with me and help promote his stout…and what better way to promote than to get pictures with the Blonde Bomber at the Anthony Joshua fight wearing your gear and it worked didn’t it because we’ve broken the Internet again and everyone’s talking about it…It’s just business”

Speaking about Devlin's position, Bridges added:

“You think Conor McGregor would be with me in the public, doing everything that we’re doing, like getting me to be a part of his forged Army team if his fiancee had a problem with it, these people who sit at home, know nothing about show business, no nothing about celebrity and what it’s like to be famous, you have to have very very thick skin to one be a celebrity and be in a relationship with a celebrity, and she gets it”

Eddie Hearn details the "madness" triggered by Conor McGregor at the Anthony Joshua fight

Prominent boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently shed light on another eventful collaboration with Conor McGregor. The Irishman initially teamed up with Hearn for Katie Taylor's fight sponsorship earlier this year.

Meanwhile, McGregor made a grand appearance at Anthony Joshua's recent bout against Robert Helenius in London. McGregor, accompanied by a group of Forged Irish Stout ring girls, entered the ring just before the co-main event featuring Derek Chisora and Gerald Washington.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hearn detailed the unexpected chaos caused by McGregor's actions, highlighting his undeniable influence on the event's energy and attention:

“They all come in the front row, ringside and our security are checking people. It was a little bit of madness. But all in all, he brings massive eyeballs to the event [and] the broadcasters were happy. When he arrived, he was like, 'Come on, let's get in the ring! I'm like, 'What?’ Next thing, he's in there shadowboxing, hitting the canvas… But what a character."

