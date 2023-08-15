How are Ebanie Bridges and Conor McGregor related? All you need to know about the boxer/ OF star

Ebanie Bridges made the news recently for sitting ringside with Conor McGregor and fans are wondering what the connection between the pair is.

Last weekend, on August 12, the former Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world Anthony Joshua fought Robert Helenius at the O2 Arena in Manchester, England. One of the sponsors for the event was Forged Irish Trout, a drink by McGregor. So, the Irishman decided to bring ring girls with him to the event.

Take a look at the photo:

Conor McGregor brought two ring girls and the IBF female World Champion Ebanie Bridges, aka, 'The Blonde Bomber'. The images of the pair sitting ringside with the Irishman's arm around the boxer went viral. Fans immediately began connecting it to the string of allegations that 'The Notorious' is not being faithful to Dee Devlin. Fans blamed Bridges for 'ruining a marriage'.

Ebanie Bridges is also an OnlyF*ns model which did not help McGregor's case. After the fight, the Irishman got on stage and gave Anthony Joshua a sip of his drink on live TV. It seems, 'The Notorious' brought the ring girls and Bridges just to promote his new drink. However, fans think there may be ulterior motives behind the choice of women he chose for the job.

Ebanie Bridges reveals the truth behind the partnership with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges has finally broken her silence regarding her partnership with Conor McGregor for his drink Forged Irish Stout. The Australian boxer claimed the pair have been friends for a while now and the Irishman has always been supportive of her boxing and advised her on how to deal with haters. She spoke about how their partnership came about:

"He's reached out to me and said, 'Hey, you wanna be part of the team and be part of the forged army and partner up with me and help promote his stout. So what better way to promote, than get pictures with The Blonde Bomber at an Anthony Joshua fight, wearing your gear. And it worked, didn't it, because we've broken the internet again."

Ebanie Bridges claims the partnership is strictly professional and Conor McGregor is a great businessman and knows how to market his products. The tactic seems to have worked because even days after the fight, images of the pair are still circulating on the internet.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 7:02 onwards):