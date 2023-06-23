'Conor McGregor sends me messages' - Ebanie Bridges discloses her close relationship with UFC star that led to viral ringside photo

Ebanie Bridges recently weighed in on her relationship with UFC superstar Conor McGregor. 'The Blonde Bomber' and McGregor recently made headlines by being spotted together in a cozy picture at the Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron world title fight at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Bridges recently revealed that she has been talking to 'Notorious' for a while now, although she him in person for the first time when they were clicked. According to the female IBF bantamweight champ, McGregor messages her before her fights to show support and has also invited her to Ireland. The boxer cum OnlyFans model recently told OnlyAccounts.io:

"He’s lovely, me and Conor have been talking for a while. He’s always supported my career; I’ve talked to him online and he sends me messages before my fights and has invited me to Ireland a few times and is nice to have that support and friendship. Recently was obviously the first time I’d seen him in person and that was great after the conversations we’ve had online. He’s awesome and so effervescent and has that energy – when Conor walks in the room he lights it up and he’s very inspiring." h/t mirror.co.ok

Bridges recently admitted that she would sleep with Conor McGregor in a game of 'f***, marry, kill' during an Instagram Q&A. 'The Blonde Bomber' also invited the former UFC double champ to join OnlyFans as it can be a major source of income.

Ebanie Bridges weighs in on transgender athletes debate

The debate of transgender athletes competing against cisgender women has consumed all sports since Penn State swimmer Lia Thomas went on a medal spree last year. Some consider the debate to be even more relevant in combat sports given the physical threat involved.

Ebanie Bridges recently opened up on the burning issue, criticizing the participation of transgender athletes in female sports. Asked if she would fight a transgender woman, the boxer-turned-OnlyFans model told Bitcoin Casinos:

"No, never. I think it’s wrong, especially in boxing. I think in all sport. I just think a lot of women in sports that are breaking records weren’t originally women and in a sport where you are trying to hurt the other person. You’re born [a] man. I don’t care what you say, how many hormones you’re taking, you’re still born [a] man."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below:

Poll : 0 votes