“He might have some ideas of doing it” - UFC Star Conor McGregor rumored to join OnlyF*ns, according to x-rated model Ebanie Bridges

As he burst into the mainstream, Conor McGregor has become a huge success in both the mixed martial arts world and across social media, but could OnlyFans be his latest venture? Boxing starlet Ebanie Bridges has insisted that the Irishman 'might have some ideas' of joining the subscription-based streaming site.

During a recent interview with OnlyAccounts, Ebanie Bridges revealed that Conor McGregor may have a plan of getting into the OnlyFans world. But instead of sharing explicit content, he would show behind-the-scenes footage.

"He [Conor McGregor] might have some ideas of doing it. I do give a lot of people the idea of joining OnlyFans — especially women as some people look down on it as a bad thing." Bridges said. "But it's not, it's exclusive content from athletes and celebrities... It doesn't need to be s*x and p*rn as it's not like that... All the fans know what I'm up to — at home or when out, plus behind the scenes... He's awesome and so effervescent and has that energy — when Conor walks in the room, he lights it up and he's very inspiring." [h/t The Sun]

'Blonde Bomber' holds a record of 9-1 in her professional boxing career and is currently riding a four-fight win streak. Despite her success, the standout hasn't fought this year and her last appearance in the ring came in a TKO victory against Shannon O'Connell on December 10, 2022.

How did Conor McGregor cause a stir after meeting Ebanie Bridges for the first time?

Conor McGregor and Ebanie Bridges met for the first time in person during the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron bout last month. But how did the UFC competitor cause a stir?

According to fans, after a picture was released of the two combat sports stars, 'The Notorious' supposedly had his hand placed in a precarious position whilst posing for a picture with the Aussie boxer.

Bridges would later jump to McGregor's defense on social media, stating that there was nothing wrong with the picture and that the two were actually just flexing their watches.

