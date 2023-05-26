Blonde Bomber Ebanie Bridges issues clarification regarding Conor McGregor's hand position in viral photo

Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges has clarified Conor McGregor's hand position in their viral photo.

'The Notorious' was in attendance at the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron fight this past weekend in Dublin, Ireland. At the event, the former UFC champion met up with 'Blonde Bomber', who is also an immensely successful OnlyFans model.

Ebanie Bridges posted a few pictures with Conor McGregor and one of the photos went viral because of the Irishman's hand placement. In the picture, 'The Notorious' was seen getting rather cozy with the Australian and fans went berserk.

Addressing the situation, Bridges recently took to Twitter where she issued a rather boastful clarification. Suggesting that she and McGregor were just showing off their watches, 'Blonde Bomber' said:

"We are just #WatchFlexing"

Conor McGregor's way of speaking is "worrying", claims popular YouTuber

Popular YouTuber True Geordie has claimed that the Irishman's way of speaking in recent interviews is concerning. In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Geordie spoke about how McGregor was having trouble being attentive during his in-person interview with Ariel Helwani.

Claiming that he feels bad for the state Conor McGregor is in currently, True Geordie said:

"I think it's necessary because someone has to say it. Conor McGregor, I think has a problem. Now I don't know the ins-and-outs of what that problem is, but the way he's speaking is worrying... I genuinely feel bad for this man right now." [2:00 - 2:16]

True Geordie also brought up that Conor McGregor was constantly licking his lips and doing strange mouth movements during his interview with Helwani. The YouTuber added:

"There's a constant licking of the lips throughout all of these interviews and he can't keep his attention on Ariel Helwani for two seconds... Again, with the strange mouth movements, constantly, his mouth can't stop going here... Ariel did a great job on this broadcast by the way. He must be looking in this man's eyes thinking, 'You are f**king wrecked, mate.'" [3:08 - 4:47]

Having been out of action for nearly two years, 'The Notorious' is slated to return to the octagon later this year against Michael Chandler. While a date and venue for the fight have not been revealed by the UFC as of yet, an announcement is expected soon.

