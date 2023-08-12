Conor McGregor’s cozy ringside photo with Ebanie Bridges breaks MMA Twitter: “This dude been cheating since the Floyd fight”

Conor McGregor made a big arrival at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius bout, turning attention when he entered London's O2 Arena on Saturday night. The Irishman brought his own ring girls to bring attention to his Forged Irish Stout brand, which was a sponsor of the event.

Ebanie Bridges displayed her endorsement of McGregor's Irish Stout by sharing an image where she was seen pouring pints of the beverage.

'Blonde Bomber' subsequently shared another picture of herself adorned in Forged Irish Stout apparel.

However, the cozy ringside snapshot featuring Conor McGregor and the Australian boxer garnered the attention of MMA enthusiasts, who reacted with a wide range of responses.

"What are the odds that Conor has some kind of incident involving an eventual lawsuit tonight?"

"Looks like he’s about to escort her to the bathroom or something."

"At this point, Dee has to either have something on the side as well or she’s totally cool with it given she’s essentially wifed."

"Dude definitely cheats on his wife."

"This dude been cheating since the Floyd fight."

"She's bantamweight champion? I thought she was a stripper."

Dana White maintains that Conor McGregor's return will be against Michael Chandler

The MMA world has been eagerly awaiting Conor McGregor's next fight. Clearly, 'The Notorious' has shifted his attention away from the possibility of facing off against Michael Chandler, who is his opposing coach in The Ultimate Fighter season 31.

In a post-fight interview at the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series, the UFC president discussed the recent events, including McGregor's comeback to the octagon:

"I talked to Conor yesterday or the day before and he's ready to fight. I said, 'Listen, get in shape, let's figure this out. Yeah yeah, he's fighting Chandler [next]. Conor likes to fu*k with everybody... Especially his opponents or possible opponents."