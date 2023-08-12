Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has gained global fame due to his impressive accomplishments in the octagon, his charismatic persona, and his prosperous ventures beyond the world of combat sports.

'The Notorious' made a grand entrance at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight on Saturday night, turning heads as he arrived at London's O2 Arena. The Irish fighter brought along his own group of ring girls, aiming to draw attention to his Forged Irish Stout brand, which was a sponsor of the event.

Conor McGregor went a step further by having IBF bantamweight world champion Ebanie Bridges serve pints while sporting Forged Irish Stout merchandise.

Fans swiftly chimed in with a diverse array of reactions following Conor McGregor's larger-than-life entrance at the event.

"Walking out of the bathroom stall vibes."

"Sexual assault allegations incoming 🙃"

"Hanging out with ebony 👀🦴"

"Them ring girl best stay clear of any bathrooms next him 🙊"

"I know the ride to the arena was WILD lol."

"Lets hope there are no accusations this time 🙄🙄😬"

"He’s looking normal again."

"OMG is that a bunch of dwarfs walking behind @TheNotoriousMMA? Conor is a midget, how short are those people?"

"He better not r*pe anyone."

Conor McGregor slams Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg after the UFC was left out by Twitter CEO

Elon Musk has affirmed that the much-anticipated MMA showdown against Mark Zuckerberg won't be under UFC's banner or Dana White. While White had expressed interest in the UFC's involvement in organizing the fight, Musk's recent tweet seems to have dismissed that possibility.

The Tesla CEO declared that the coordination of their potential bout with Zuckerberg would be managed through their respective foundations, effectively bypassing the necessity for the world's leading MMA promotion to take part.

Conor McGregor was clearly displeased by this development and promptly turned to Twitter to support the UFC. He welcomed the prospect that the UFC might not be involved in promoting the face-off between Musk and Zuckerberg:

"I could not be less interested in this, I am so happy the UFC will not be involved."

Credits: @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter