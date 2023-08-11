"Meanwhile Dana White selling Musk Zuck t-shirts" - Jake Paul snubs UFC President as Elon Musk cuts the promotion out of Mark Zuckerberg fight

Elon Musk has confirmed that the highly-anticipated MMA fight with Mark Zuckerberg will not be overseen by the UFC or Dana White.

White had previously shown interest in the UFC helping to oversee and put on the bout. However, Musk's recent tweet appears to have ruled that out.

The Tesla CEO recently took to Twitter and stated that the management of his potential showdown with Zuckerberg would be undertaken by their individual foundations, bypassing the need for involvement from the world's largest MMA promotion:

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations [not UFC]. Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

Check out Musk's tweet below:

Credits: @elonmusk on Twitter/X

The tweets came just a day after the UFC president stated that he had already spoken with Italian officials about the fight, which he predicted would generate a billion dollars in revenue.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul saw an opportunity to taunt Dana White for his involvement in promoting the Musk vs. Zuckerberg bout. 'The Problem Child' also extended his willingness to assist Elon Musk in any feasible way:

"Elon Musk is the real boss of bosses. Meanwhile Dana White selling Musk Zuck t-shirts. This is how you do it. All to charity. Would be amazing to use some of the proceeds to setup a pension plan for fighters. Elon - I am all in to help in any way."

Check out Paul's tweet below:

Credits: @jakepaul on Twitter

Fans react to Jake Paul's digs at Dana White

Fans quickly responded with a variety of reactions to Jake Paul's mockery of Dana White in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote:

"You get a lot of hate bro. I don’t get it. Great boxer. Speak it as it is. Do great things. Appreciate you homie."

Another wrote:

"You always chose the right corner, unlike your brother logan.💯"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Zip it up when you’re done Jake."

"Elon Musk should let Jake Paul commentate the fight."

"Go train Mark maybe then he'll stand a chance against Musk 💀💀"

"Do we get Jake vs Dana on the undercard of this same event?"

Credits: @jakepaul on Twitter